Manchester United striker Edinson Cavani has not yet confirmed his plans for next season and beyond, but whether he departs the club this summer or next, he knows what kind of legacy he wants to leave behind.

The Uruguayan forward has been an astute addition to the squad, a rotational starter under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer who provides power and movement to the front line in a very different way to his team-mates, such as the inexperienced Mason Greenwood and the lightning-quick, but at times inconsistent in front of goal, Anthony Martial or Marcus Rashford.

The 34-year-old has a dozen goals in all competitions this season, including two last week in the semi-final first-leg demolition of Roma in the Europa League.

Cavani says he doesn’t instruct other players on what they should do to improve, but hopes the example he sets with his experience and work ethic could be taken on board along the way.

“Honestly speaking, I don’t really like to just give out advice. I’m just here to do my absolute best and to support this team and to leave everything I have out on the field, whether that’s in a game or a training session,” he told the club magazine.

“Then, if a young player comes up and asks me something or they see me do things during a training session that they’d like to incorporate into their game, then that’s great.

“I believe that there are lessons all around you, not just from players in your own position.

“You can always take the best bits from someone else and see if they work for you in your own game.

“If they want to take something I say or do on board and take it as an example to use in their future development, then I’d be very happy, because it’s important to leave something positive behind.”

Former United defender Gary Neville has stated his belief that Greenwood is one who would benefit from Cavani spending another year at Old Trafford, while Solskjaer has also said he hopes the forward remains.

It remains unclear whether the striker will sign a new one-year deal or move on, with Boca Juniors one of the clubs linked.