England take on Austria in an international women’s friendly match as part of their February training camp on Friday.

The Lionesses have two friendlies in Marbella, against Austria and Italy as part of the international break, but it is a schedule that offers little relief to burnt out players, despite the national side having missed out on qualification for the Paris Olympics this summer.

Sarina Wiegman’s side were dealt a blow ahead of the matches. Euro 2021-winning captain Leah Williamson had been called up for the first time following her nine-month recovery from her anterior cruciate ligament rupture. Her much-anticipated return had to be pushed back after she sustained what has been described as a minor hamstring injury.

The England manager recently signed a contract extension with the Football Association until 2027, and this will mark the start of her new cycle, although without a tournament on the horizon, the matches themselves do not count for anything significant.

When is the match?

England vs Austria women kicks off at 7.45pm GMT on 23 February at the Nuevo Mirador Stadium in Marbella.

How can I watch it?

The match will be shown live in the UK on ITV1 and can be streamed online via the ITVX platform.

Team news

Beth Mead should be fit and available, the only player who had to pull out of the camp was Williamson, but Wiegman could use the games as an opportunity to see some of her squad who do not often start.

Odds

England 2/9

Draw 17/4

Austria 17/2

Prediction

The Lionesses will want to impress, having narrowly missed out on Olympic qualification the last time they got together. England 3-1 Austria.