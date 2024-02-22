England Women vs Austria Women predictions: International football betting tips, odds & free bets

Get the Independent's betting newsletter for the latest tips and offers

England Women vs Austria Women betting tips England -2 handicap – 15/8 with Betfred

Both teams to score: No – 7/10 with William Hill

England’s 1st goal between 11th and 20th minute – 17/4 with 10Bet England Women are back in action on Friday for the first time since December when they take on Austria in Spain as attention turns towards building a new team capable of winning Euro 2025. The likes of Mary Earps and Rachel Daly return to a squad with a familiar feel. Head coach Sarina Wiegman has opted not to bring any newcomers into the group for this training camp in Spain. And England certainly have work to do. Wiegman’s side failed to qualify for this summer’s Olympics via the Nations League, despite a 6-0 victory over Scotland two months ago that got Team GB to within a goal of making Paris 2024. Instead, the focus is on next year’s European Championship in Switzerland. Friday’s friendly with Austria and a clash with Italy next Tuesday is “just the preparation we need”, according to Wiegman, with England’s qualifying campaign starting in April.

The players have jetted off for a warm-weather training camp aimed at realigning the Lionesses’ goals. The boss is promising to shake up the tactics, if not the personnel, this year. Thankfully for punters, don’t seem overly worried about England’s chances of beating Austria. In fact, Betfred have gone as far as to suggest Lucy Bronze and co. have an 87 per cent likelihood of winning this match. With value in short supply, we’ve had to dig deep for our three England vs Austria predictions. England to win with a bit to spare England beat Austria just 1-0 when these sides met at Euro 2022. Beth Mead’s early goal was enough to split the teams, but Austria gave a good account of themselves. Fast-forward 18 months and England are a far more dominant side. Granted, they floundered in the Nations League last autumn, but Wiegman has a far superior squad at her disposal.

The players should be fresh after a relatively steady domestic schedule over the winter months. Beth Mead is back fit, Lauren James is on top form, and Georgia Stanway is impressing at Bayern. In theory, England should win this game comfortably. The manager could swap out a full attacking five and still have the firepower required to win by three or more goals. The handicap market is worth a look on with offering England to cover a two-goal handicap at 15/8. For the bet to win, the reigning European champions must be victorious by three or more goals. England Women vs Austria Women Tip 1: England -2 handicap – 15/8 with Betfred

Austria may not breach England defences Austria fared well in their Women’s Nations League campaign in the autumn, coming second in League A Group 2 to France. They had no problem seeing off Norway and Portugal at home but struggled for chances against the French. We’re likely to see something similar on Friday. For all of Austria’s prowess against the lesser teams, they don’t have the firepower to threaten the likes of France or England. Wiegman, meanwhile, will want to solidify this England defence before the Euro 2025 qualifying campaign begins in April. Don’t expect Earps to pick the ball out of her net on Friday with both teams not to score an odds-on price with . That doesn’t mean it should be overlooked though with England having not conceded a goal in the last seven meetings with Austria. England Women vs Austria Women Tip 2: Both teams to score: No – 7/10 with William Hill

Fast start by Euro champs England haven’t scored in the first 10 minutes of a match in any of their last 10 games, stretching back to a 6-1 World Cup demolition of China. The team certainly struggled to get off to good starts in the Nations League last autumn and Friday’s friendly is unlikely to begin with a bang. However, England will want to turn the screw in Spain. Wiegman doesn’t wait around to try out new things and, while she has selected a squad of seasoned stars, will likely demand an immediate impact in the game. Given England’s firepower, they are an interesting price with to score their opening goal between the 11th and 20th minute. 10Bet carry odds of 17/4, which is just slightly shorter than the 9/2 price for a goal in the opening 10 minutes. The Lionesses should certainly be leading by half time and may not need long to unlock the Austrian defence. England Women vs Austria Women Tip 3: England’s 1st goal between 11th and 20th minute – 17/4 with 10Bet

