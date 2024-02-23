England vs Austria LIVE: Team news, line ups and more from the Lionesses friendly in Marbella
Follow all the live action from the Lionesses match in Marbella
England take on Austria in an international women’s friendly match as part of their February training camp.
The Lionesses have two friendlies in Marbella, against Austria and Italy as part of the international break, but it is a schedule that offers little relief to burnt out players, despite the national side having missed out on qualification for the Paris Olympics this summer.
Sarina Wiegman’s side were dealt a blow ahead of the matches. Euro 2021-winning captain Leah Williamson had been called up for the first time following her nine-month recovery from her anterior cruciate ligament rupture. Her much-anticipated return had to be pushed back after she sustained what has been described as a minor hamstring injury.
The England manager recently signed a contract extension with the Football Association until 2027, and this will mark the start of her new cycle although without a tournament on the horizon, the matches themselves do not count for anything significant.
Follow all the live updates in the blog below and get the latest odds and tips here.
England vs Austria
Good afternoon and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of England vs Austria, the first of two international friendly matches the Lionesses will play in Spain.
When is England vs Austria and how can I watch it?
England Women are back in action on Friday for the first time since December when they take on Austria in Spain as attention turns towards building a new team capable of winning Euro 2025.
The likes of Mary Earps and Rachel Daly return to a squad with a familiar feel. Head coach Sarina Wiegman has opted not to bring any newcomers into the group for this training camp in Spain.
Is England v Austria on TV? Channel and how to watch the Lionesses
Everything you need to know about the women’s international friendly
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies