England vs Belgium LIVE: Lionesses continue Euro 2025 preparation with Nations League doubler-header
Sarina Wiegman hopes to use this camp to finalise plans for England’s Euros defence this summer
The Lionesses are back in action as they host Belgium this evening in the first of two consecutive matches in the Nations League.
England will host their opponents at Ashton Gate in Bristol before heading to Leuven for the following game on Tuesday night.
Sarina Wiegman’s charges have won one and drawn one from their opening two fixtures so far but the manager has her sights set on this summer’s Euro 2025 campaign as well as finishing top of Group A3.
England defeated world champions Spain at Wembley last month following an opening draw against Portugal in Portimao but will be wary of Belgium after a defeat to them in their most recent meeting in October 2023.
Follow all the action from the Nations League with our live blog below as England face Belgium:
Chloe Kelly withdraws from England squad
England have confirmed that Chloe Kelly has returned to Arsenal for treatment on her foot injury.
The winger will play no part in tonight’s match and is now out of the return fixture in Leuven on Tuesday.
Sarina Wiegman using Belgium double-header to help shape her team for Euro 2025
England boss Sarina Wiegman admits she is using the Nations League double-header against Belgium to shape her team for the upcoming European Women's Championship.
The Lionesses drew with Portugal before beating Spain during the last international break in February, but will now have the unusual prospect of facing the same team twice within a matter of days.
England will host Belgium in Bristol on Friday night before travelling to Leuven on April 8 as Wiegman revealed she will also have one eye on the Euros in Switzerland this July.
Sarina Wiegman using Belgium double-header as Euro 2025 preparation
England will be wary of Belgium's threat
England have lost just one of their 14 previous matches against Belgium, but it was their most recent meeting.
The Lionesses went down 3-2 to Belgium in October 2023 as England finished second to the Netherlands in their Nations League group.
No team has beaten England twice under Sarina Wiegman - Belgium could become the first team, ahead of Spain, Germany, Sweden and France, to do so.
What is the England team news?
England will be without Fran Kirby and Chloe Kelly, who are dealing with niggles and may be available for next week’s reverse fixture. Alex Greenwood, Georgia Stanway and Lauren Hemp are among those already absent through injury.
Possible line-up: Hampton; Bronze, Bright, Williamson, Charles; Toone, Walsh, Clinton; Park, Russo, James.
When is England vs Belgium?
England vs Belgium is due to kick off at 8pm BST on Friday 4 April at Ashton Gate in Bristol.
How can I watch it?
Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on ITV1, with coverage on the channel from 7.30pm BST. A live stream will be available via ITVX.
Good evening
England’s Lionesses return to action with the first of back-to-back meetings with Belgium football in the Nations League.
England host the first fixture at Ashton Gate in Bristol on Friday before travelling to Leuven for the return outing on Tuesday.
Sarina Wiegman’s side have made a solid start in Group A3 with a win and a draw from their opening two games, though a win may be a must here with a tricky trip to Spain to come later in the group stages.
The visitors have narrowly lost their meetings with Spain and Portugal so far, though came close to beating the world champions only to be sunk by two stoppage-time goals in Valencia in February.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments