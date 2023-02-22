Jump to content

Is England vs Belgium on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Arnold Clark Cup fixture

Everything you need to know ahead of the final game of the Arnold Clark Cup

Ben Fleming
Wednesday 22 February 2023 07:28
Comments
<p>England can defend the Arnold Clark Cup tonight </p>

England can defend the Arnold Clark Cup tonight

(The FA via Getty Images)

England and Belgium face off tonight with the winner set to take home the Arnold Clark Cup.

A Rachel Daly brace saw the Lionesses claim a 2-1 victory against Italy on Sunday to go with their 4-0 win against Korea Republic and extend their unbeaten run under Sarina Wiegman to 28 matches.

Belgium have also won their opening two matches – both 2-1 against Italy and South Korea – and will want to cause an upset against the European Champions.

The Lionesses are looking to defend the Arnold Clark Cup and kick off their World Cup year with another title under Wiegman.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of tonight’s crucial fixture.

When is England vs Italy?

The match will kick off at 7:45pm GMT on Wednesday 22 February at Ashton Gate

How can I watch it?

It will be shown live on ITV 4, with coverage starting at 7pm. It will also be available to watch online on the ITV X platform.

Team News

Kiera Walsh’s return to England’s line-up against Italy means that neither side have any injury concerns heading into Wednesday’s encounter.

Both sides have rotated heavily throughout the tournament but may well opt to put forward their strongest sides for this tournament-deciding encounter.

Predicted line-ups

England: Earps; Bronze, Bright, Williamson, Greenwood; Stanway, Walsh; James, Toone, Kelly; Russo

Belgium: Evrard; Cayman, Kees, De Neve, Meersman; De Caigny, Detruyer, Vanhaevermaet, Biesmans, Dhont; Wullaert

Arnold Clark Cup results and schedule

Thursday 16 February - Stadium MK, Milton Keynes

Italy 1-2 Belgium

England 4-0 Korea Republic

Sunday 19 February - CBS Arena, Coventry

England 2-1 Italy - 3:15pm

Belgium 2-1 Korea Republic - 6:15pm

Wednesday 22 February - Ashton Gate, Bristol

Korea Republic vs Italy - 4:45pm

England vs Belgium - 7:45pm

