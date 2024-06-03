✕ Close 'Absolutely delighted for him' - Southgate on Bellingham UCL win

England begin their preparations for Euro 2024 this evening, with Bosnia and Herzegovina their opponents in a first warm-up friendly encounter, with another to come against Iceland on Friday.

After that it’s onto the tournament itself with Gareth Southgate’s side facing Serbia, Denmark and Slovenia in the group stage - though before that, the manager must cut his squad from 33 down to 26, making Monday night’s match a crucial one for a handful of hopefuls who still have something to prove before the final group is confirmed for Germany.

Matters are further complicated by a handful of players not being available this time around, with Luke Shaw still injured, John Stones joining the squad late and Jude Bellingham winning the Champions League final on Saturday night. That means opportunity knocks for others, though, and they must quickly impress Southgate to make the plane. Follow all the latest buildup and match action between England and Bosnia below: