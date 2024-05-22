Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Gareth Southgate has named England’s training squad for this summer’s Euro 2024 as he begins whittling down his selection to the final 26 players.

England will play two warm-up games before the tournament, taking on Bosnia at St James’ Park on Monday 3 June, before facing Iceland at Wembley on Friday 7 June.

The following day, Southgate will name his official 26-man squad for the European Championship in Germany.

Here is everything you need to know about the squad announcement.

When is the England squad announced?

Southgate announced a 33-man training squad on Tuesday 21 May, two days after the Premier League season concluded.

When do the Euros begin?

Euro 2024 begins on Friday 14 June when Germany take on Scotland in Munich.

England play Serbia in Gelsenkirchen the following night, before games against fellow Group C opponents Denmark and Slovenia.