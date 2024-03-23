✕ Close Gareth Southgate leads sporting world’s messages of support to Princess of Wales

England face Brazil at Wembley tonight as Gareth Southgate’s side continue their Euro 2024 preparations with a marquee friendly fixture. The Three Lions have been hit by an injury crisis in what is their penultimate match before Southgate names his training squad for the European Championships this summer, with captain Harry Kane and winger Bukayo Saka among those who will play no part against Brazil tonight.

That could lead to opportunities for several names on the fringes of Southgate’s plans to make their case to be brought to Germany. Ollie Watkins and Ivan Toney could be asked to lead the line in Kane’s absence, while Everton’s Jarrad Branthwaite, Newcastle’s Anthony Gordon and Manchester United’s 18-year-old midfielder Kobbie Mainoo could get the chance to make the debuts against the Selecao.

Brazil have also been hit by injuries ahead of the March international break and could be left with an inexperienced line-up at Wembley, although coach Dorival will still have the likes of Vinicius Jr and 17-year-old star talent Endrick to call upon. England are playing their first match of the year and will be back in action when they host Belgium at Wembley on Tuesday night.

