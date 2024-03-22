England vs Brazil predictions: Football betting tips, odds and free bets

Get the Independent's betting newsletter for the latest tips and offers

However, the Selecao are not firing on all cylinders and their World Cup 2026 qualifying campaign has got off to a stuttering start, losing their last three to Uruguay, Colombia and Argentina. New head coach Dorival Junior faces a challenge to revive his side’s fortunes, although he is blessed with a host of talent in the ranks. England are favourites with with the visitors as long as 3/1 to get the win at Wembley. Here are our predictions for the friendly clash.

Can England capitalise on Brazil’s woes? For all that Southgate has achieved as England manager, he remains a man under pressure to end the Three Lions’ longstanding drought without a major tournament win. Established bookmakers and all make England favourites or joint-favourites with France to win the Euros. There’s no denying the Three Lions have the quality in their ranks to achieve the success that fans crave, but getting over the line is another matter. Southgate has been criticised for his conservative nature, especially against teams who are comfortable in possession. England may have banished some demons during qualifying by twice defeating Italy, the team that beat them in the Euro 2020 final, but adding a few more scalps ahead of the Euros certainly wouldn’t hurt confidence.

New Brazil manager Dorival Junior enters his role with his side reeling after losing three games on the bounce during World Cup qualifying. Fernando Diniz ended his tenure on a sour note with a 1-0 defeat to Argentina, so the new man on the sideline has a lot to do to restore his side’s standing in the top six. The Selecao are short on experience at the back as Marquinhos, Gabriel Magalhaes and Eder Militao are all out due to injury. There’s plenty of talent in the midfield from the Premier League in Bruno Guimaraes, Lucas Paqueta and Douglas Luiz. Even without Neymar and Gabriel Jesus, Brazil have Richarlison, Vinicius Junior, Rodrygo and Raphinha to call on. It should be a good game between two sides looking to make headlines for the right reasons. Due to Brazil’s inexperience at the back, we’re taking England to win a tight game by a one goal margin at 11/4 with . England vs Brazil Tip 1: England to win by one goal – 11/4 bet365

Chance for Jude to shine again For England to win the Euros, Jude Bellingham will likely have to play an essential role. In his short international career to date, Bellingham has already impressed with the quality of his play, but now Southgate will want to see the same levels of production that the 20-year-old has showcased at Real Madrid this season. In 27 appearances for the Three Lions, Bellingham has scored two goals, the last of which came in England’s 3-1 win over Scotland to go with his previous effort in the 6-2 World Cup victory over Iran.

He also has five assists and notably three of those have come in his last two games, including his barnstorming performance against Italy at Wembley to lead England’s comeback. Bellingham’s displays for Real Madrid have highlighted how much he thrives under the spotlight, finding the net or providing an assist in each of his six Champions League games and scoring a match-winning brace in El Clasico on the road to Barcelona. A fixture against Brazil will always create headlines and Bellingham will be desperate to make an impact, which could include getting on the scoresheet. Looking at the prices on , we like the value of 18/5 with BetGoodwin to score any time. England vs Brazil Tip 2: Jude Bellingham to score any time – 18/5 BetGoodwin

A card for Bruno at Wembley? Only two players have accrued more yellow cards than Bruno Guimaraes in the Premier League this season. The Newcastle midfielder has picked up nine bookings as a result of his tenacious play in the middle of the park. There is no doubting his talent and he will be looking at putting a marker down to earn a permanent place in the side under Dorival Junior. With Casemiro sidelined and nearing the end of his career, Bruno has the chance to impress his manager. He will likely come into direct contact with Bellingham, while Phil Foden and Declan Rice could also be roaming in the same areas of the pitch.

Bruno is not one to back out of challenges, which catches our eye, especially as he has three cautions to his name while representing the Selecao in 18 appearances. That’s an average of one yellow every six games, and his last booking did come five games ago. We’re backing him at 6/1 to be shown a card with . England vs Brazil Tip 3: Bruno Guimaraes to be shown a card – 6/1 Unibet