England vs Denmark LIVE: Women’s World Cup latest scores and Lionesses team news
The Lionesses are back in action at the Women’s World Cup as they face Denmark and Pernille Harder in Group D
England continue their Women’s World Cup campaign against Denmark in a crunch Group D clash in Sydney.
The Lionesses got their tournament underway with a narrow 1-0 win against Haiti, but they were reliant on a Georgia Stanway penalty and a key save from Mary Earps as Sarina Wiegman said her side lacked “ruthlessness” in front of goal.
The European champions, who have now not scored a goal from open play in three matches, will need to improve as they take on Denmark and their star forward Pernille Harder. Denmark also got off to a winning start as they edged China 1-0.
Both teams will be looking for improvement as well as a place in the knockout stages. Victory in Sydney would put England on the verge of the last-16, with China facing Haiti in the other match in Group D later today.
Sarina Wiegman ready to ring changes to rejuvenate rusty England
England boss Sarina Wiegman declared she is willing to “make changes” as the Lionesses look to secure a second successive World Cup victory against Denmark on Friday.
Wiegman stuck with the same starting XI for every match of England’s triumphant Euro 2022 campaign, but the retirements of striker Ellen White and midfielder Jill Scott alongside injuries to European champions Beth Mead, Leah Williamson and Fran Kirby have left her current 23-woman squad looking significantly different.
The 53-year-old called for more “ruthlessness” from her side following the nervy 1-0 tournament-opening win over Haiti, decided by Georgia Stanway’s retaken penalty despite several missed chances in open play.
The Lionesses take on Denmark on Friday.
Wiegman willing to ‘make changes’ as Lionesses prepare for Denmark clash
Sarina Wiegman has revealed that she is willing to “make changes” as the Lionesses prepare to face Denmark at the Women’s World Cup on Friday, 28 July.
The England boss stuck with the same starting XI for every match of the Lionesses’ triumphant Euro 2022 campaign, but the retirements and injuries have left her current squad looking quite different.
Sarina Wiegman must take chance to reset England’s World Cup bid
As Sarina Wiegman admitted she is willing to twist rather than stick, England are still in a position where they are needing more than that.
The Lionesses go into their second match of the Women’s World Cup against Denmark looking to rediscover their goalscoring form and lift the mood that was left rather flat by the opening 1-0 win against Haiti on Saturday.
There are lots of reasons not to panic. It is true to say that the opening games in tournaments are rarely easy, and that the Lionesses also laboured to a 1-0 win over Austria to kick off the Euros last summer.
Wiegman’s teams are typically slow starters, with her Netherlands sides winning 1-0 in their first matches at both the 2017 Euros, which they won, and the 2019 World Cup, where they reached the final.
England face Denmark in their second match of the Women’s World Cup following the underwhelming opening victory against Haiti
Can England win the World Cup?
The Lionesses were declared favourites for the World Cup after winning the Euros and beating the world champions United States in September.
There is less overt optimism now, due to England’s injuries and the quality of the other main contenders, but the Lionesses still remain of the strongest teams at the tournament and have been building towards this moment where they can arrive at a World Cup and act like one of the favourites.
Now it’s about delivering under the pressure and amid the adversity but they’ll be helped by their head coach. Is Sarina Wiegman the best tournament manager in the world?
After winning the Euros in 2017 and reaching the World Cup final in 2019 with her native Netherlands, and then winning the Euros again with England in 2022, Wiegman has every right to make that claim.
The World Cup in 2023 could be her greatest challenge but Wiegman, with her supreme communication, tactical observation, and player management skills, can rise to it.
How strong are Denmark?
Denmark will be making their first appearance at a Women’s World Cup since 2007 and will be desperate to make up for lost time. They will hope to test England and challenge for a place in the last-16.
In Pernille Harder, they have one of the top players in the world and who will be a familiar face to England fans after three successful seasons spent in the Women’s Super League with Chelsea, who she joined for a world-record fee in 2020.
The skillful and tireless attacker leads the line for Denmark, who cannot afford to leave her isolated. One of the game’s most decorated players, Harder will be making her World Cup debut.
Head coach Lars Søndergaard will say goodbye to Denmark after the World Cup after seven years in charge but the team have had their confidence boosted by recent wins against Norway, Japan and Sweden.
Søndergaard, who asks his side to sit deep before breaking on the counter-attack, preferes to field a 3-4-3 formation that can switch to 4-3-3 during sustained attacks.
Good morning
