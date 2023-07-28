✕ Close England working on ruthlessness as they aim to 'dominate' Denmark

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

England continue their Women’s World Cup campaign against Denmark in a crunch Group D clash in Sydney.

The Lionesses got their tournament underway with a narrow 1-0 win against Haiti, but they were reliant on a Georgia Stanway penalty and a key save from Mary Earps as Sarina Wiegman said her side lacked “ruthlessness” in front of goal.

The European champions, who have now not scored a goal from open play in three matches, will need to improve as they take on Denmark and their star forward Pernille Harder. Denmark also got off to a winning start as they edged China 1-0.

Both teams will be looking for improvement as well as a place in the knockout stages. Victory in Sydney would put England on the verge of the last-16, with China facing Haiti in the other match in Group D later today.

Follow the latest World Cup scores, updates and news in today’s live blog