Women’s World Cup 2023 LIVE: England prepare for Denmark clash after Nigeria stun hosts Australia
Sarina Wiegman’s Lionesses will look to build on a narrow win over Haiti after Nigeria shockingly beat Australia 3-2 in the biggest upset of the Women’s World Cup so far
The Women’s World Cup continues with England vs Denmark on Friday
Australia’s hopes of reaching the knockout stages of the Women’s World Cup are in danger after Nigeria shocked the tournament co-hosts with a stunning 3-2 win in Brisbane.
In the upset of the tournament so far, Nigeria came from behind to take top spot in Group B, leaving Australia behind second-placed Canada ahead of their crunch meeting in Melbourne on Monday.
Earlier, the United States battled back to claim a 1-1 draw against the Netherlands in a thrilling rematch of the 2019 World Cup final. Lindsey Horan equalised for the defending champions after Jill Roord fired the Dutch into a deserved lead in Group E.
On Friday, England continue their Women’s World Cup campaign against Denmark in a crunch Group D clash in Sydney - with Sarina Wiegman hinting that there may be changes to the side following the underwhelming opening win over Haiti.
Follow the latest World Cup scores, updates and news in today’s live blog
Who will play for the Lionesses in Australia and New Zealand?
England enter the 2023 Women’s World Cup as European champions with the Lionesses eager to contend for glory in Australia and New Zealand.
Sarina Wiegman has seen her squad hit by a number of injuries, including captain Leah Williamson, Chelsea star Fran Kirby and Euros Golden Boot-winner Beth Mead all unable to make the tournament.
But the Lionesses remain one of the strongest sides of the tournament, as third favourites (9/2) behind Spain (4/1) and the champions and favourites USA (9/4).
Here is the England squad that will look to first negotiate a group including Haiti, Denmark and China before eyeing another historic run in the knock-out stages of a tournament.
England Women’s squad for World Cup 2023
The Lionesses look to add the World Cup to their European crown in Australia and New Zealand
How strong are Denmark?
Denmark will be making their first appearance at a Women’s World Cup since 2007 and will be desperate to make up for lost time. They will hope to test England and challenge for a place in the last-16.
In Pernille Harder, they have one of the top players in the world and who will be a familiar face to England fans after three successful seasons spent in the Women’s Super League with Chelsea, who she joined for a world-record fee in 2020.
The skillful and tireless attacker leads the line for Denmark, who cannot afford to leave her isolated. One of the game’s most decorated players, Harder will be making her World Cup debut.
Head coach Lars Søndergaard will say goodbye to Denmark after the World Cup after seven years in charge but the team have had their confidence boosted by recent wins against Norway, Japan and Sweden.
Søndergaard, who asks his side to sit deep before breaking on the counter-attack, preferes to field a 3-4-3 formation that can switch to 4-3-3 during sustained attacks.
It’s a new summer now – Lauren Hemp says Lionesses have moved on from Euro glory
England forward Lauren Hemp feels the Lionesses have moved on from their Euro 2022 triumph and are determined to refocus attention on their World Cup campaign.
Manchester City’s Hemp started every game for boss Sarina Wiegman during an historic run that ended, one year ago Monday, with England lifting their first major trophy at Wembley, igniting unprecedented interest in women’s football across the UK.
As a result of injuries and retirements, the England boss’s World Cup squad features seven players who were not part of that monumental match, while Rachel Daly, last summer’s left-back, is a forward for this competition.
It’s a new summer now – Lauren Hemp says Lionesses have moved on from Euro glory
Sarina Wiegman’s England play their second World Cup group game against Denmark on Friday.
From colouring zones to custom coffees – Inside England’s World Cup base
England defender Alex Greenwood enjoys channelling her younger self at the colouring-in station, while Lauren Hemp, Niamh Charles and Keira Walsh prefer playing table tennis in the swanky Australian hotel which will be the Lionesses’ base for the remainder of the World Cup.
The European champions’ private wing of the Crowne Plaza in the coastal New South Wales town of Terrigal is the product of more than 18 months of Football Association planning, including extensive consultation with players to create an area they hope will provide a “home from home” and lead to better performances on the pitch.
The Lionesses were an integral part of the design, from picking the inspirational quotes on the walls to requesting the wide range of activities on offer, including arcade games, a library, darts, and a popular coffee station serving up brews emblazoned with custom images in the foam. By midday on Wednesday, baristas estimated they had served up about 40 cups.
From colouring zones to custom coffees – Inside England’s World Cup base
The Lionesses’ base is the product of more than 18 months of Football Association planning.
England ratings as Mary Earps and Chloe Kelly stand out in lacklustre opener
Ahead of England’s Group B encounter with Denmark, here’s a look at how the team rated when they took on Haiti in their opening fixture last week:
England ratings as Mary Earps and Chloe Kelly stand out in lacklustre opener
Lionesses claim narrow win over Haiti.
Fifa shuts down reporter questioning sexual misconduct allegations against Zambia coach
Fifa’s media officer intervened at a Women’s World Cup press conference on Tuesday 25 July to deflect questions about an investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct against Zambia head coach Bruce Mwape.
“I’ll ask you to restrict the questions to the football and to the tournament only,” a media officer for the organisation is heard saying, after a reporter asked what effect the investigation into the allegations has on Zambia’s image.
Watch as England hold press conference ahead of World Cup match against Denmark
Sarina Wiegman’s team play their second group game on Friday 28 July and ahead of the fixture, forward Lauren Hemp discussed how the Lionesses have moved on from their Euro 2022 triumph.
The Man City star, who started every game during that historic run last summer, said the squad are determined to refocus attention on their World Cup campaign.
Watch as England hold press conference ahead of World Cup match against Denmark
Watch as England hold a press conference ahead of their Women’s World Cup match against Denmark.
Argentina star defends Cristiano Ronaldo tattoo: ‘It’s not anti-Messi’
Argentina forward Yamila Rodriguez has defended herself for having a tattoo of Cristiano Ronaldo inked on her left shin, saying that favouring the Portugal star is not a sign she does not appreciate their World Cup-winning talisman Lionel Messi.
The 25-year-old, who also has a tattoo of Argentina great Diego Maradona on her left thigh, said she had been receiving criticism on social media for the tattoo of Ronaldo, Messi’s great rival.
“Please stop, I’m not having a good time. At what point did I say that I’m anti-Messi?” she wrote on Instagram.
“I’m not having a bad time because of you (fans) but for the atrocities that are said, without mercy. Can’t you have an idol or a player you like?”
Argentina star defends Cristiano Ronaldo tattoo: ‘It’s not anti-Messi’
Women’s World Cup star Yamila Rodriguez has faced criticism in Argentina for having a tattoo of Ronaldo on her left shin
Mary Earps is an England superstar – even if fans can’t buy her shirt
Apparently goalkeepers aren’t important, but how England needed theirs here. It was hardly the most encouraging sign for the Lionesses as they began their Women’s World Cup with a nervy, narrow victory over Haiti, but with questions remaining over several key positions there is certainly no doubt over the quality and value of England’s No 1.
Georgia Stanway may have scored the only goal in this unconvincing opening win, but Mary Earps was England’s match-winner. The Manchester United goalkeeper’s left foot denied Haiti’s Roseline Eloissaint, in what was one of several dangerous moments the Lionesses had to survive to get their World Cup off to a winning start.
It’s what makes a top goalkeeper - the ability to suddenly spring into life when called upon. England had 11 shots on target to Haiti’s two, but those statistics are misleading and the side ranked 53rd in the world carried just as much threat as the European champions throughout the match. An equaliser would have been deserved, had Earps not intervened.
Mary Earps is an England superstar – even if fans can’t buy her shirt
The goalkeeper was England’s match-winner as the Lionesses opened their World Cup campaign with a narrow win against Haiti
England underestimated Haiti in World Cup opener and revealed their Achilles heel
Mary Earps could do nothing but scream in frustration. The shakiness of England’s defence had thankfully been compensated for by Haiti’s lack of a cutting edge but her irritation was still clear, and warranted.
Time and time again the simple things just hadn’t been done right. Balls had been allowed to sail over heads, lunges were delayed as passes skimmed through gaps, passes were sent wayward. It wasn’t the start to the World Cup that England would have hoped for.
England were ahead but that wasn’t the sense you would get from reading the players’ body language. The half-time whistle blew in Brisbane and heads hung low as they retreated down the tunnel.
The truth was evident: they were lucky to be leading.
England underestimated Haiti in World Cup opener and revealed their Achilles heel
On the evidence of a fortunate win in Brisbane, England’s defensive unit looks short of having what it takes to win the World Cup
