Australia’s hopes of reaching the knockout stages of the Women’s World Cup are in danger after Nigeria shocked the tournament co-hosts with a stunning 3-2 win in Brisbane.

In the upset of the tournament so far, Nigeria came from behind to take top spot in Group B, leaving Australia behind second-placed Canada ahead of their crunch meeting in Melbourne on Monday.

Earlier, the United States battled back to claim a 1-1 draw against the Netherlands in a thrilling rematch of the 2019 World Cup final. Lindsey Horan equalised for the defending champions after Jill Roord fired the Dutch into a deserved lead in Group E.

On Friday, England continue their Women’s World Cup campaign against Denmark in a crunch Group D clash in Sydney - with Sarina Wiegman hinting that there may be changes to the side following the underwhelming opening win over Haiti.

