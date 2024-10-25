England vs Germany LIVE: Lionesses team news and line-ups from Wembley friendly
The Lionesses take on Germany in a repeat of the Euro 2022 final
England continue their preparations for their European Championship defence with an encounter against Germany at Wembley. The game will be a rematch of the 2022 final which saw the Lionesses triumph and claim the title for the first time.
Sarina Wiegman’s side have secured their place at next summer’s tournament and want to test themselves against strong opponents over the next few international windows starting with tonight’s match-up against the Germans. The Lionesses will also play South Africa on Tuesday followed by fixtures against the United States and Switzerland in November.
Wiegman will be keen to learn how her players fare against potential Euros winners as she attempts to finalise her plans for the 2025 campaign. Follow all the action from England vs Germany at Wembley with our live blog below:
England ‘know where we want to be’ at start of Euro 2025
Sarina Wiegman was asked on how far England have progressed since their Euros victory. The Lionesses reached the Women’s World Cup final the following year, depiste missing several players due to injury, but results and performances have been mixed since.
“You always want to develop faster. The game has increased, the level of the league has increased, meaning international football has too,” Wiegman said.
“There is some transition in our team, the more experienced players are trying to help, and the main thing is we know where we want to be on July 2.
“The start of that is tomorrow evening and we want to play top-level opponents to find out where we are at. It’s really important to have this game against a top-level team to try out things to get information about where we are at and our individuals moving forward.”
There is also fierce competition in midfield. Manchester United’s Grace Clinton and Manchester City’s Jess Park have emerged to provide further options alongside Keira Walsh, Georgia Stanway and Ella Toone.
The biggest decision may come at goalkeeper, however, where Chelsea’s Hannah Hampton is in contention with Mary Earps to be England’s No 1. Earps, a two-time winner of the Fifa Best goalkeeper of the year, has struggled for minutes since moving to Paris Saint-Germain.
“The competition is really high and everyone really wants to show and wants to earn minutes,” Wiegman said.
“We want to try out some things and hopefully these four games gives us a lot of information. But we also know there’s six or seven months to go and things can change very quickly in football.”
Leah Williamson on the competition at centre-back:
“It’s been that way since I’ve been in the England squad. I was once on the outside and trying to push others and catch up, and we’ve always had a very strong unit. I think it’s fair to say that’s why our output has been successful, because of how much competition there is.
“It’s been a bit different being with the club for so long, usually we would have had an international window so we’re not used to that.
“But this is a Euros year and you’ll see our plans iron out over the next few months. Everyone plays for a club so they can play for their country and everyone knows how much we love it. I’m no different.”
Leah Williamson part of selection ‘headache’ at centre-back
It was perhaps telling that Leah Williamson appeared alongside Wiegman at St George’s Park, with the captain’s place in England’s defence uncertain amid competition from Millie Bright and Alex Greenwood.
Williamson has returned from an anterior cruciate ligament injury that forced her to miss last year’s Women’s World Cup but it’s been a difficult start to the season at Arsenal, with Jonas Eidevall resigning amid a poor run of results.
“That is absolutely a headache because they are all really good and really competing for minutes,” Wiegman said when asked about the competition between Williamson, Bright and Greenwood.
“But they are absolutely the headaches I want to have, so it’s a hard decision to make.”
England ‘focused’ on the next Euros cycle ahead of Germany rematch
England meet Germany at Wembley in a repeat of the Euro 2022 final as the Lionesses will step up their preparations ahead of next summer’s European Championship defence.
As much as the Germany game on Friday night will evoke memories of England’s historic win in the Euro 2022 final, Wiegman and captain Leah Williamson underlined the importance of “moving forward” as the Lionesses build towards Euro 2025 in Switzerland.
“Of course we will always cherish that memory and it was one of the biggest moments in my career, in my life,” Wiegman said.
“We are focused on now with a different team and it’s the start of the next cycle. So many things have happened to the team since. Germany have always been a powerful team, who want to play the possession game but don’t hesitate to play the long ball either.
“They have a new coach now who might want to do different things so we’ll prepare for everything. It’s really good for us to get that experience at the highest level.”
What is the England team news?
England are without Lauren James after the Chelsea forward withdrew from the squad due to injury. Fran Kirby and Lotte Wubben-Moy are also not available for the Germany game but could return against South Africa.
Sarina Wiegman faces a number of selection dilemmas, including in goal where Hannah Hampton is competing with Mary Earps for a starting spot. There is also a decision to be made at centre-back with Leah Williamson, Millie Bright and Alex Greenwood all available.
Grace Clinton has been in good form for Manchester United this season but Ella Toone and Jess Park are also options to start alongside Keira Walsh and Georgia Stanway in midfield.
In attack, Lauren Hemp and Alessia Russo are likely to start. Beth Mead and Chloe Kelly are available but Chelsea’s Aggie Beever-Jones is pushing for her first England start - though that may come against South Africa.
When is England vs Germany?
The friendly will kick off at 7:30pm BST on Friday 25 October at Wembley Stadium.
England vs Germany TV channel
It will be shown live on ITV 1 and ITV X, with coverage starting at 7pm. If you want to stream major sporting events while you are travelling or watching from abroad you’ll need a VPN. Get the best VPN deals in the UK. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.
Good evening
England begin the next step of their European Championship defence with a Wembley rematch against Germany, the team the Lionesses defeated to win the Euros two years ago.
Sarina Wiegman’s team booked their place in Switzerland in the summer ahead of next year’s Euro 2025 and wanted games against top-level opposition over the next two international windows.
England’s game against Germany will be followed by a meeting with South Africa in Coventry on Tuesday night, with a further double-header against the United States and Switzerland next month.
Wiegman will be assessing her options ahead of Euro 2025 and a marquee fixture against Germany will show how preparations are going heading into England’s attempts to defend their title.
