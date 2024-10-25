England vs Germany LIVE: Lionesses team news and line-ups from Wembley friendly

✕ Close Georgia Stanway hails England's 'great' appointment of Thomas Tuchel

England continue their preparations for their European Championship defence with an encounter against Germany at Wembley. The game will be a rematch of the 2022 final which saw the Lionesses triumph and claim the title for the first time.

Sarina Wiegman’s side have secured their place at next summer’s tournament and want to test themselves against strong opponents over the next few international windows starting with tonight’s match-up against the Germans. The Lionesses will also play South Africa on Tuesday followed by fixtures against the United States and Switzerland in November.

Wiegman will be keen to learn how her players fare against potential Euros winners as she attempts to finalise her plans for the 2025 campaign. Follow all the action from England vs Germany at Wembley with our live blog below: