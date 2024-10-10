England vs Greece LIVE: Nations League team news, line-ups and more tonight

✕ Close Carsley says no England preference given to players at big clubs

England play host to Greece in the Nations League as both teams look to continue their unbeaten in this top of the table encounter at Wembley.

Lee Carsley’s reign has got off to the perfect start with victories over the Republic of Ireland and Finland during the September internationals. Harry Kane scored twice against the latter on his 100th appearance for the national side but is a doubt for this game after training away from the rest of the squad earlier in the week.

England have also been boosted by the returns of Jude Bellingham, Phil Foden and Cole Palmer who will be causing the manager to think about how to fit all of them into the line-up.

Elsewhere, Greece have also won both of their Nations League outings, against the same opponents, but have outscored the Three Lions with five goals from those two games. This match represents the biggest test of the Carsley era so far but should England come through it they will be the favourites to win promotion back into League A.

