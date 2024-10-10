England vs Greece LIVE: Nations League team news, line-ups and more tonight
Lee Carsley hopes to continue his winning start as England interim boss
England play host to Greece in the Nations League as both teams look to continue their unbeaten in this top of the table encounter at Wembley.
Lee Carsley’s reign has got off to the perfect start with victories over the Republic of Ireland and Finland during the September internationals. Harry Kane scored twice against the latter on his 100th appearance for the national side but is a doubt for this game after training away from the rest of the squad earlier in the week.
England have also been boosted by the returns of Jude Bellingham, Phil Foden and Cole Palmer who will be causing the manager to think about how to fit all of them into the line-up.
Elsewhere, Greece have also won both of their Nations League outings, against the same opponents, but have outscored the Three Lions with five goals from those two games. This match represents the biggest test of the Carsley era so far but should England come through it they will be the favourites to win promotion back into League A.
Follow all the Nations League action with our live blog below:
England vs Greece talking points
Will Harry Kane be fit?
There are big fitness doubts over captain Harry Kane following the injury he picked up playing for Bayern Munich at the weekend.
The striker came off against Eintracht Frankfurt with a knock but was passed fit by England’s medical staff on Monday.
However, he trained individually on Tuesday and with the tight turnaround, it remains to be seen whether the country’s record goalscorer will be fit.
Lee Carsley confirmed that he will not start but a substitute appearance hasn’t been ruled out.
John Stones says he pays no “attention” to the off-field issues surrounding Manchester City as it is something he “cannot control”, and that his position is to simply “put a lot of trust in the club”.
The centre-half was speaking ahead of England-Greece, in an international week that has been overshadowed by news of the latest legal case involving the Premier League champions.
Monday brought the judgment in City’s challenge against the competition’s Associated Party Transaction Rules, which will see some rules rewritten. That preceded a storm of controversy amid competing claims about who “won”, with new acrimony in the Premier League as City wrote an email to the other clubs threatening further legal action.
Stones to ‘cherish’ captaining England
John Stones is excited for an “incredible moment” as he captains England for the first time against Greece on Thursday.
“It’s definitely everything that I could have dreamed of as a kid,” the defender said ahead of the game.
“For my family to be able to see me walk out as England captain is a special moment and one I can’t thank Lee enough for. It was a great conversation we had last night and one I was a bit speechless in.
“An incredible moment for me, it was a bit more normal today, everything resumed as normal, the preparation, the training that we’ve done and our focus.
“To be walking out with the armband on is an absolute honour and a moment I will cherish forever.”
Stones to captain England
John Stones will lead England out as captain for the first time this evening. He wins his 82nd cap and is looking forward to leading the national team.
“It was a great conversation that I was able to have with John last night, to have that responsibility to ask him to captain the team,” Lee Carsley said.
“It’s a brilliant achievement for John. Something that he deserves – the amount of caps he’s got, the experience he’s got, the level of professionalism that he shows within the squad, the example he is to the younger players.
“It was a great conversation to have.”
Kane won’t start for England
“Harry’s nursing an injury, a small knock,” confirmed interim England manager Lee Carsley when asked if the Three Lions captain was fit for tonight’s game.
“Something that we won’t take a chance with.”
Asked to clarify whether Kane will be on the bench at Wembley, he said: “We’re not ruling him out yet of the game, but he won’t start the game.
“Hopefully he’ll be in contention then for Sunday (against Finland) but, again, time will tell. It’s not something I think we should be rushing.”
Interim boss Lee Carsley says he “won’t take a chance” with Harry Kane’s fitness in England’s Nations League clash against Greece as the skipper deals with a knock.
A month on from celebrating his 100th cap with a match-winning brace against Finland, the 31-year-old could miss Thursday’s Wembley return against the Group B2 leaders.
Kane sustained a knock during Bayern Munich’s Bundesliga clash with Eintracht Frankfurt on Sunday and has been unable to train with the group despite getting the green light to stay with England.
England vs Greece prediction
With England in great form and fully revitalised under interim manager Lee Carsley they should be looking forward to a more challenging outing this evening.
Greece are unbeaten in the Nations League so far but will likely be forced to change their style of play against the Three Lions. It may take a while for the first goal to come but England will look to take advantage when it does.
England 3-0 Greece.
Predicted line-ups
Here’s how we see both teams lining up tonight given pre-match information and how we think the manager’s will see the match playing out. Lee Carsley has a job on his hands fitting Cole Palmer, Phil Foden and Jude Bellingham into the team so it seems likely at least one will be on the bench.
I can easily see Palmer or Foden starting on the left side ahead of Anthony Gordon though the Newcastle winger impressed in the previous camp and deserves to keep his spot.
England XI: Pickford; Alexander-Arnold, Stones, Guehi, Colwill; Gomes, Rice; Saka, Bellingham, Gordon; Watkins
Greece XI: Vlachodimos; Rota, Mavropanos, Koulierakis, Tsimikas; Bouchalakis, Mantalos; Chatzigiovannis, Bakasetas, Pelkas; Pavlidis
As for the latest odds, it should come as no surprise that England are the heavy favourites though without Harry Kane up front the match will likely be a closer affair than expected.
England win 1/5
Draw 7/2
Greece win 9/1
Greece early team news
Greece have been dealt a huge blow to their chances of winning as Fotis Ioannidis sustained an injury during Panathinaikos’ recent Greek Super League clash with Olympiacos and has been left out of the squad.
Vangelis Pavlidis should lead the line as a result with the rest of the squad taking up a more familiar shape. Goalkeeper Odysseas Vlachodimos should win his 45th cap in goal.
