✕ Close What to expect at the Women's World Cup 2023 | You Ask The Questions

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

England opened their Women’s World Cup campaign with a win but the Lionesses were pushed all the way by Haiti in what was a close contest in Brisbane.

Georgia Stanway’s retaken penalty in the first half was enough to earn England a narrow victory, but goalkeeper Mary Earps had to make a big stop to protect their lead late on.

Sarina Wiegman’s side lacked fluency at times but Haiti provided the Lionesses with a stern test, particularly their 19-year-old star Melchie Dumornay.

Stanway’s first penalty attempt was saved by Haiti goalkeeper Kerly Theus, but VAR ruled she had encroached, with the midfielder making no mistake on the second time around.

Haiti’s best chance came as substitute Roseline Eloissaint was released down the left, but Earps managed to make a vital save with her left leg to ensure England won all three points.

The result gives England a winning start to Group D, with Denmark joining them on three points after scoring an 89th-minute winner against China. The Lionesses will play Denmark in their second match on Friday.

Follow live updates as England take on Haiti at the Women’s World Cup.