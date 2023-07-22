England vs Haiti LIVE: Women’s World Cup result and reaction as Mary Earps saves Lionesses
England 1-0 Haiti: Georgia Stanway’s retaken penalty was the difference as the Lionesses opened their World Cup campaign with a narrow win
England opened their Women’s World Cup campaign with a win but the Lionesses were pushed all the way by Haiti in what was a close contest in Brisbane.
Georgia Stanway’s retaken penalty in the first half was enough to earn England a narrow victory, but goalkeeper Mary Earps had to make a big stop to protect their lead late on.
Sarina Wiegman’s side lacked fluency at times but Haiti provided the Lionesses with a stern test, particularly their 19-year-old star Melchie Dumornay.
Stanway’s first penalty attempt was saved by Haiti goalkeeper Kerly Theus, but VAR ruled she had encroached, with the midfielder making no mistake on the second time around.
Haiti’s best chance came as substitute Roseline Eloissaint was released down the left, but Earps managed to make a vital save with her left leg to ensure England won all three points.
The result gives England a winning start to Group D, with Denmark joining them on three points after scoring an 89th-minute winner against China. The Lionesses will play Denmark in their second match on Friday.
Cutting edge missing for unconvincing England, admits boss Sarina Wiegman
England boss Sarina Wiegman felt her European champions lacked “ruthlessness” after they eked out a 1-0 victory over debutants Haiti to open their World Cup campaign at Brisbane Stadium.
Georgia Stanway’s retaken first-half penalty was ultimately enough to win her side all three points, but did little to ease concerns about the Lionesses’ attacking form after they failed to find the back of the net in their previous three encounters.
Were it not for a late second-half save from FIFA women’s goalkeeper of the year Mary Earps to deny substitute Roseline Eloissaint, the fourth-ranked Lionesses could well have ended their evening with a draw against their underdog Group D opponents, who sit 49 places below them in the FIFA rankings.
England survive Women’s World Cup scare — but Haiti highlight problems for Lionesses to solve
England have a precious first win in this World Cup but that very description is why they did not look like eventual winners of the tournament itself.
That isn’t to say it will remain like this, but Sarina Wiegman has a lot of problems to solve, and a lot of work to do. Haiti at least more than set the tone for the latter. In something that has already developed into a bit of a pattern in these first few games, the supposed minnow deserved more than the 1-0 defeat they suffered through Georgia Stanway’s mercifully re-ordered penalty.
Haiti’s brilliant young star, Melchie Dumornay, may well end up deserving a series of individual awards. She was by far the player of the match here, running the game. Haiti often gave England a run-around. The entire result ended up depending on Mary Earps standing her ground in a crucial final chance for Haiti.
Sunday’s fixtures
The Women’s World Cup returns early on Sunday morning with action from Groups G, E, and F. From Europe the key match will be Netherlands vs Portugal but South Africa and Jamaica are in action as well.
Group G: Sweden vs South Africa (6am Sunday, Wellington Regional Stadium, Wellington)
Group E: Netherlands vs Portugal (8.30am Sunday, Dunedin Stadium, Dunedin)
Group F: France vs Jamaica (11am Sunday, Sydney Football Stadium, Sydney)
*All times BST
Today at the World Cup
Late Danes
Likely to be England’s fiercest Group D rivals, Denmark sealed a 1-0 win over China courtesy of a late goal from substitute Amalie Vangsgaard.
The Paris St Germain forward came on with five minutes remaining in Perth and broke the stalemate as she headed in Penille Harder’s corner as the clock ticked into the 90th minute.
The goal survived a VAR check as the officials ruled that defender Rikke Sevecke had not prevented Xu Huan in the China goal from keeping out Vansgaard’s effort.
Denmark and England now face off on Friday, with both sides aiming for improvements on their narrow victories.
Toil for England
Georgia Stanway’s retaken first-half penalty was enough to earn England a nervy 1-0 victory over World Cup debutants Haiti in their Group D opener at Brisbane Stadium.
This was not the decisive victory most had predicted for the European champions and world number-four side against a team 49 places below them in the FIFA rankings.
Haiti came close to levelling more than once, including a late second-half chance repelled at the last by Mary Earps’ outstretched foot.
While the Lionesses ultimately walked away with all three points, it was an underwhelming performance that will leave boss Sarina Wiegman with plenty of questions.
Five-star Japan
Japan made light work of World Cup debutants Zambia to start their campaign with a comfortable 5-0 win. Hinata Miyazawa hit a brace with Mina Tanaka striking between her two goals and Jun Endo adding a fourth to pull Japan well clear.
There was still time for late drama as Zambia goalkeeper Catherine Musonda was sent off for conceding a late penalty.
Substitute stopper Eunice Sakala saved Riko Ueki’s resulting spot-kick but Ueki scored on the second attempt after Sakala was deemed to have come off her line.
Holders on form
Two first-half goals from Sophia Smith got the United States’ defence of the Women’s World Cup under way with a 3-0 win over Vietnam in Auckland.
But the tournament favourites were wasteful in front of goal, missing a penalty as they failed to turn their dominance – 28 shots to none – into a bigger win against outclassed but determined opposition.
Rising star Smith fired them ahead after 14 minutes, running on to Alex Morgan’s flick to fire a shot past goalkeeper Tran Thi Kim Tranh.
The USA dominated the rest of the first half but failed to add to their lead: Julie Ertz, debutant Savannah DeMelo, Lindsay Horan, Smith and Morgan all having chances before Morgan wasted the best opportunity, Kim Tranh saving her weak spot-kick given for a foul on Trinity Rodman.
England goalkeeper Mary Earps hits out at Nike for refusing to sell her shirt
England goalkeeper Mary Earps says Nike’s decision to not sell her kit during the Women’s World Cup is “hurtful” and “hugely disappointing”.
England’s home and away kits are available for fans to buy, but the Lionesses goalkeeper kits have not been put up for sale by the team’s kit supplier.
Earps was England’s goalkeeper when they won the Euros last summer and the Manchester United star was named Fifa’s Best Women’s Goalkeeper for 2022.
Earps said England captain Millie Bright had told her she wanted to buy her kit for her niece, only to find it wasn’t available for purchase.
England underestimated Haiti in World Cup opener and revealed their Achilles heel
Mary Earps could do nothing but scream in frustration. The shakiness of England’s defence had thankfully been compensated for by Haiti’s lack of a cutting edge but her irritation was still clear, and warranted.
Time and time again the simple things just hadn’t been done right. Balls had been allowed to sail over heads, lunges were delayed as passes skimmed through gaps, passes were sent wayward. It wasn’t the start to the World Cup that England would have hoped for.
England were ahead but that wasn’t the sense you would get from reading the players’ body language. The half-time whistle blew in Brisbane and heads hung low as they retreated down the tunnel.
The truth was evident: they were lucky to be leading.
