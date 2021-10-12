England vs Hungary predicted line-ups: Team news ahead of World Cup qualifier tonight

England will look to replicate last month’s thrashing of Hungary tonight as they welcome Marco Rossi’s team to Wembley Stadium in another World Cup qualifier.

The Three Lions were 4-0 victors in Hungary in September, and with a 5-0 win away to Andorra at the weekend, Gareth Southgate’s side are in similar form now.

In that most recent outing, Jack Grealish and Ben Chilwell recorded their first goals for England, while Tammy Abraham, Bukayo Saka and James Ward-Prowse were also on the scoresheet.

England lead Group I ahead of next winter’s World Cup in Qatar, while Hungary occupy fourth spot.

Here’s everything you need to know about tonight’s game.

When is it?

The match will kick off at 7.45pm BST at Wembley Stadium, on Monday 11 October.

How can I watch it?

ITV will be airing the game live in the UK, with coverage starting at 7.15pm BST. The broadcaster will also stream the action live on its ITV Hub.

What is the team news?

Southgate could look to rotate here, with Jordan Pickford expected to replace Sam Johnstone in goal, and Kyle Walker and Tyrone Mings among the defenders who could start. Luke Shaw’s presence is up in the air, however.

With Leeds midfielder Kalvin Phillips injured, Declan Rice and Jordan Henderson could start together in holding roles.

Meanwhile, Hungary defender Endre Botka is suspended so will miss out here, with Adam Lang likely to replace him due to an injury sustained by Attila Fiola.

Predicted line-ups

England: Pickford; Walker, Stones, Mings, Chilwell; Rice, Henderson; Sterling, Mount, Grealish; Kane

Hungary: Gulacsi; Orban, At. Szalai, Lang; Nego, A. Nagy, Kleinheisler, Z. Nagy; Schon, Szoboszlai; Sallai

Odds

England: 1/6

Draw: 8/1

Hungary: 28/1

Prediction

Another emphatic win for Southgate’s England. England 3-0 Hungary.