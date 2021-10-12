England will aim to take another step towards qualification for the 2022 World Cup when they host Hungary this evening.

Wembley Stadium will be the scene of this Group I meeting, with the Three Lions entering the clash atop the pool while Hungary are fourth.

Gareth Southgate’s side will be confident here, having thrashed Hungary 4-0 last month and having swept aside Andorra 5-0 on Saturday.

Here’s everything you need to know about tonight’s game.

When is it?

The match will kick off at 7.45pm BST at Wembley Stadium, on Monday 11 October.

How can I watch it?

ITV will be airing the game live in the UK, with coverage starting at 7.15pm BST. The broadcaster will also stream the action live on its ITV Hub.

What is the team news?

Southgate could look to rotate here, with Jordan Pickford expected to replace Sam Johnstone in goal, and Kyle Walker and Tyrone Mings among the defenders who could start. Luke Shaw’s presence is up in the air, however.

With Leeds midfielder Kalvin Phillips injured, Declan Rice and Jordan Henderson could start together in holding roles.

Meanwhile, Hungary defender Endre Botka is suspended so will miss out here, with Adam Lang likely to replace him due to an injury sustained by Attila Fiola.

Predicted line-ups

England: Pickford; Walker, Stones, Mings, Chilwell; Rice, Henderson; Sterling, Mount, Grealish; Kane

Hungary: Gulacsi; Orban, At. Szalai, Lang; Nego, A. Nagy, Kleinheisler, Z. Nagy; Schon, Szoboszlai; Sallai

Odds

England: 1/6

Draw: 8/1

Hungary: 28/1

Prediction

Another emphatic win for Southgate’s England. England 3-0 Hungary.