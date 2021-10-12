England vs Hungary prediction: How will World Cup qualifier play out tonight?

England’s qualification campaign for the 2022 World Cup continues this evening as the Three Lions welcome Hungary to Wembley Stadium.

On Saturday, Gareth Southgate’s side were 5-0 winners in Andorra, extending their lead at the top of Group I to move a step closer to qualifying for next winter’s world championship in Qatar.

England can take another step in the right direction this evening by beating Hungary, who occupy fourth place in the qualifying group. The Three Lions defeated tonight’s opponents 4-0 back in September and will seek a similar scoreline here as they look to retain momentum from the thrashing of Andorra.

Ben Chilwell and Jack Grealish netted their first international goals in that win last weekend, while Tammy Abraham, James Ward-Prowse and Bukayo Saka rounded out the scoring.

Here’s everything you need to know about tonight’s game.

When is it?

The match will kick off at 7.45pm BST at Wembley Stadium, on Monday 11 October.

How can I watch it?

ITV will be airing the game live in the UK, with coverage starting at 7.15pm BST. The broadcaster will also stream the action live on its ITV Hub.

What is the team news?

Southgate could look to rotate here, with Jordan Pickford expected to replace Sam Johnstone in goal, and Kyle Walker and Tyrone Mings among the defenders who could start. Luke Shaw’s presence is up in the air, however.

With Leeds midfielder Kalvin Phillips injured, Declan Rice and Jordan Henderson could start together in holding roles.

Meanwhile, Hungary defender Endre Botka is suspended so will miss out here, with Adam Lang likely to replace him due to an injury sustained by Attila Fiola.

Predicted line-ups

England: Pickford; Walker, Stones, Mings, Chilwell; Rice, Henderson; Sterling, Mount, Grealish; Kane

Hungary: Gulacsi; Orban, At. Szalai, Lang; Nego, A. Nagy, Kleinheisler, Z. Nagy; Schon, Szoboszlai; Sallai

Odds

England: 1/6

Draw: 8/1

Hungary: 28/1

Prediction

Another emphatic win for Southgate’s England. England 3-0 Hungary.