Why England and Italy are both wearing away kits in Women’s Euro 2025 semi-final

England battled Italy in the Women’s Euro 2025 semi-final with both sides catching the eye after sporting their away kits.

At kick-off in Geneva, England could be seen in their dark blue alternative strip, while the Azzurri instead wore green and white tops, with vine branches running across the front and back of the shirts.

England’s home kit has a red stripe across the chest, with blue around the neck, which Nike claims “mixes in vibrant red and blue hues.”

And because of that detail, there is the potential for a clash with Italy’s all-blue home kit from adidas.

The visuals prompted widespread confusion on social media among fans, with many upset that the team’s traditional colours were not on show at the Stade de Genève.

Before kick-off, the Lionesses decided against taking the knee, arguing that the anti-racism message is not “as strong as it used to be”.

Instead, Sarina Wiegman’s side opted for a different gesture, with the substitutes standing on the touchline, arm-in-arm, before retreating to the bench before the whistle.

The decision prompted ITV Sport pundit Ian Wright to call for more “resilience”, adding that “we can’t stop [racism].”

open image in gallery Italy's defender #03 Lucia Di Guglielmo (L) vies with England's forward #07 Lauren James ( AFP via Getty Images )

“Everything that the knee represents, justice, equality, I would still take the knee if I was playing today,” Wright said on ITV’s coverage. “In respect of Jess, the support around her, nothing I can say.

“I've said everything I have had to say, nothing gets any better. What I would say now, prepare your children and family, make them resilient.

open image in gallery England’s home kit features a blue stripe around the neck ( The FA via Getty Images )

open image in gallery Cristiana Girelli celebrates for Italy ( Getty Images )

“It's going to come. I would urge people to get your kids resilient and build resilience against [racism], it's always going to happen. We can't stop it.”