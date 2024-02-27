England vs Italy LIVE: Latest Lionesses updates

✕ Close Sarina Wiegman Hails England’s ‘Growth Potential’ After Signing New Contract

England are back in action tonight as the Lionesses conclude their warm-weather training camp with a friendly against Italy in Spain.

After missing out on the Nations League finals in December, Sarina Wiegman’s side have taken the chance to begin their preparations for the start of Euro 2025 qualifying in April. The Lionesses have been working closely with the England Under-23s, in an attempt to strengthen the bond between the senior side and the youth teams, and Wiegman may look to give a few youngsters an opportunity tonight.

England named a strong team to face Austria on Friday, with Beth Mead and Alessia Russo both scoring twice in a 7-2 victory, while Grace Clinton, the 20-year-old midfielder on loan at Tottenham from Manchester United this season, marked her Lionesses debut with a first international goal. Clinton certainly made the most of her opportunity and there could be further debutants against Italy after Wiegman said she would look to experiment in Marbella.

