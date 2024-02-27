England vs Italy LIVE: Latest Lionesses updates

England vs Italy LIVE: Lionesses team news and line-ups as Grace Clinton and Mary Earps start
The Lionesses take on Italy as Sarina Wiegman’s side continue their preparations for the start of Euro 2025 qualifying
England are back in action tonight as the Lionesses conclude their warm-weather training camp with a friendly against Italy in Spain.
After missing out on the Nations League finals in December, Sarina Wiegman’s side have taken the chance to begin their preparations for the start of Euro 2025 qualifying in April. The Lionesses have been working closely with the England Under-23s, in an attempt to strengthen the bond between the senior side and the youth teams, and Wiegman may look to give a few youngsters an opportunity tonight.
England named a strong team to face Austria on Friday, with Beth Mead and Alessia Russo both scoring twice in a 7-2 victory, while Grace Clinton, the 20-year-old midfielder on loan at Tottenham from Manchester United this season, marked her Lionesses debut with a first international goal. Clinton certainly made the most of her opportunity and there could be further debutants against Italy after Wiegman said she would look to experiment in Marbella.
Follow live updates from England's friendly against Italy in tonight's match blog.
Team news!
England XI: Earps: Bronze, Wubben-Moy, Greenwood, Charles; Walsh, Stanway, Clinton; Kelly, Russo, Hemp
England defeated Italy 2-1 at last year’s Arnold Clark Cup, with Rachel Daly scoring twice for the Lionesses.
But Italy disappointed at the World Cup, crashing out in the group stages after losing to South Africa.
They’ve since changed coach - with Andrea Soncin replacing Milena Bertolini - and Italy enjoyed an impressive Nations League campaign, beating world champions Spain.
What is the England team news?
Fran Kirby has been ruled out due to a “minor knee injury” but Chloe Kelly is set to return. Naomi Layzell, Aggie-Beever-Jones, Laura Blindkilde Brown and Jessica Naz have all been training with the Lionesses ahead of the fixture after being promoted from the Under-23s. They could feature, while Khiara Keating may be handed a debut in goal after Hannah Hampton replaced Mary Earps on Friday.
Possible line-up
England: Keating: Bronze, Carter, Wubben-Moy, Charles; Walsh, Park, Toone; James, Daly, Kelly
When is England vs Italy?
The match will kick off at 5pm GMT on Tuesday 27 February at the Estadio Nuevo Mirador in Algeciras.
Is it on TV?
England’s fixture will be shown live on ITV 4 and online on ITV X, with coverage starting from 4:15pm.
Good afternoon
Hello and welcome. England are back in action tonight as the Lionesses face Italy in the south of Spain.
Manager Sarina Wiegman is expected to “experiment” in the second of two friendly fixtures, following England’s 7-2 victory over Austria on Friday night.
Beth Mead and Alessia Russo both scored twice, while 20-year-old midfielder Grace Clinton marked her Lionesses debut with a goal.
England have been using a training camp in Marbella to have a look at some players in the Under-23s, who are also in Spain, and there could be further debutants against Italy.
The Lionesses will begin their qualifying campaign for Euro 2025 in April. You can follow live updates from tonight’s friendly in our match blog.
