Is England vs Italy on TV today? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Arnold Clark Cup fixture

The Lionesses will look to build on their opening 4-0 win over South Korea

Jamie Braidwood
Sunday 19 February 2023 10:08
Comments
(The FA via Getty Images)

England continue their Arnold Clark Cup campaign against Italy today as the Lionesses look to build on their opening win over South Korea.

Sarina Wiegman’s side cruised to a 4-0 win to begin the defence of their title on Thursday, with Georgia Stanway, Chloe Kelly, Alessia Russo and Lauren James all on the scoresheet.

Italy were beaten 2-1 by Belgium in their opening fixture of the four-team tournament, as Tessa Wullaert scored a late winner in Milton Keynes.

England will know that a victory today would put them in a commanding position ahead of their final fixture against Belgium on Wednesday, as the Lionesses continue their build-up to this summer’s World Cup.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is England vs Italy?

The match will kick off at 3:15pm GMT on Sunday 19 February at the CBS Arena, Coventry.

How can I watch it?

It will be shown live on ITV 1, with coverage starting at 2:25pm. It will also be available to watch online on the ITV X platform.

What is the England team news?

England are hopeful midfielder Kiera Walsh will be available after missing the win over South Korea due to illness. Sarina Wiegman may rotate elsewhere, with Lauren Hemp and Rachel Daly among those who may come into the starting line-up.

Arnold Clark Cup results and schedule

Thursday 16 February - Stadium MK, Milton Keynes

Italy 1-2 Belgium

England 4-0 Korea Republic

Sunday 19 February - CBS Arena, Coventry

England vs Italy - 3:15pm

Belgium vs Korea Republic - 6:15pm

Wednesday 22 February - Ashton Gate, Bristol

Korea Republic vs Italy - 4:45pm

England vs Belgium - 7:45pm

