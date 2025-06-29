England v Jamaica live: Lionesses team news ahead of Euro 2025 send-off match

Starmer tells Lionesses they inspired his daughter inspired to start play football

England take on Jamaica in their send-off match for Euro 2025, giving players a final chance to impress Sarina Wiegman ahead of the Lionesses’ title defence.

The defending European champions will begin their tournament against France in Zurich on Saturday but have organised a final friendly against Jamaica to sharpen their preparations. Wiegman is close to knowing her starting line-up, but some spots are still up for grabs.

Among them, Lauren James is ready to play some minutes from the bench as the Chelsea forward returns from a hamstring injury, while Wiegman will be eager to see how ready her team is against a Jamaica side who surprised everyone by reaching the last-16 of the 2023 World Cup.

The ‘Reggae Girlz’ are without a number of key players, however, including captain and star striker Khadija ‘Bunny’ Shaw. England, though, will be hoping to head to Switzerland on the back of a good result and positive performance. Follow updates from England v Jamaica, below