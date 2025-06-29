Is England v Jamaica on TV? Channel, kick-off time and how to watch Lionesses send-off

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

England face Jamaica in the send-off for Euro 2025 as the Lionesses step up their preparations for their title defence with a friendly in Leicester.

The European champions open their tournament against France in Zurich on Saturday, kicking off the ‘group of death’ with games against Netherlands and Wales also to come.

England have not played since a 6-0 win over Portugal and 2-1 defeat against Spain to end their Nations League campaign a few weeks ago, but have organised a friendly against Jamaica to sharpen their build-up.

Lauren James is available to return to play some minutes after recovering from a hamstring injury, with Sarina Wiegman including seven players in her squad who are set to play at their first major tournament.

This will also be the last chance for some players to state their case to start against France on Saturday. Here’s everything you need to know.

When is England vs Jamaica?

The friendly kicks off at 5pm on Sunday 29 June at the King Power Stadium, Leicester.

TV channel and how to watch

England vs Jamaica will be shown on ITV 1 and online on ITV X, with build-up starting from 4:10pm.

What is the England team news?

Lauren James is ready to play some part, but is likely to start on the bench as she builds up her fitness. Sarina Wiegman confirmed everyone else is ready to play 90 minutes, including Georgia Stanway - who has recently returned from a knee injury. This is the last chance for Weigman to offer a first cap to Khiara Keating and Anna Moorhouse, who will be the deputy to Hannah Hampton at the Euros.

Possible starting England team

Hampton; Bronze, Williamson, Greenwood, Charles; Walsh, Stanway, Clinton; Mead, Russo, Hemp

What is the Jamaica team news?

The ‘Reggae Girlz’, who defied expectations to finish ahead of Brazil and reach the last-16 of the 2023 World Cup, will be without a number of their WSL-based players, including captain and star striker Khadija ‘Bunny’ Shaw, Liverpool captain Taylor Hinds, Tottenham defender Drew Spence and goalkeeper Rebecca Spencer.

What Sarina Wiegman said pre-match

On England’s preparations: “The squad is in good shape. We’ve had two weeks to train, that was really nice. Tomorrow is our last moment in England to show that we’re ready and how ready we are. We’re really excited to play the last game before we go into the tournament. You just want to get good connections out of the team and show the level we have at the moment.”

On facing Jamaica: “I think they're very physical, they miss a couple of players, unfortunately, because you really like to play against the best opponent, but I think they'll challenge us physically. They have a pretty direct style of play, so we expect to have the ball and that's where we put a bit more emphasis on.”