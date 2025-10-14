Latvia vs England live: Three Lions seek win to secure World Cup 2026 qualification
Thomas Tuchel’s side will confirm their place at the top of Group K with victory tonight
England are potentially 90 minutes away from booking their spot at next summer’s World Cup and know that a victory over Latvia in tonight’s match will guarantee them a place at the tournament.
The Three Lions sit top of their European group with a maximum of 15 points from their five matches and are yet to concede a goal during this qualifying campaign. It’s been an impressive start to Thomas Tuchel’s tenure with the German head coach winning six of his seven matches so far.
Such is the state of the group that England would secure top spot if they collect another three points and manage to qualify for the World Cup with two games remaining. Latvia, meanwhile, must win both of their next two matches to maintain the chance of a playoff place but that is highly unlikely.
Tuchel confirmed that England captain, Harry Kane, is fit for tonight’s clash and with Ollie Watkins withdrawing from the squad due to injury Kane looks set to feature from the start.
Follow all the team news and updates with our live blog below:
Latvia early team news
Latvia’s squad is fit and firing following their 2-2 draw with Andorra yet that means Roberts Uldrikis and Kristers Tobers are still missing due to injury.
Predicted Latvia XI: Zviedris; Savalnieks, Jurkovskis, Cernmordijs, Balodis, Ciganiks; Varslavans, Saveljevs, Zelenkovs; Gutkovskis, Sits
How can I watch it?
Viewers in the UK will be available to watch the game live on ITV1, with coverage of the match on ITV due to begin at 7pm BST.
Fans can also stream the game on ITVX.
When is Latvia vs England?
England’s World Cup qualifier with Latvia kicks off at 7:45pm BST on Tuesday 14 October at Daugava Stadium in Riga.
Latvia vs England
England are back in action this evening as they take on Latvia in a World Cup 2026 qualifier that could see them book their spot at the tournament next summer.
Thomas Tuchel’s side have won all five of their qualifying fixtures so far and another victory tonight would be enough for them to secure first place in Group K.
The Three Lions come into the match on the back of a 3-0 victory over Wales last Thursday and they are building consistency and momentum under the German boss.
Ruben Loftus-Cheek made his return to the international fold as a second half substitute and will hope to push for a starting place tonight while Harry Kane sat out the game through injury but is hopeful of being fit in time for kick off today.
Good afternoon!
Welcome to The Independent’s coverage of tonight’s World Cup qualifying action.
Latvia host England in Group K in what looks set to be a fine encounter for the Three Lions.
They can secure their spot at the World Cup with a win and still have two matches remaining to allow Thomas Tuchel to test out new players and formations.
We’ll have all the team news, line-ups and updates throughout the evening. Stick with us as we build up to kick off at 7.45pm.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments