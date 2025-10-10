Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Thomas Tuchel has explained how England will take a full day off before ramping up preparation for their World Cup qualifier against Latvia next week.

Goals from Morgan Rogers, Ollie Watkins and Bukayo Saka were enough for England to breeze past an overmatched Wales 3-0 in a friendly at Wembley on Thursday night, though Tuchel hit out at the “silent” crowd for failing to inspire a fourth or fifth goal.

Avoiding defeat in Riga on Tuesday will secure England’s place at the 2026 World Cup in the USA, Canada and Mexico, having already moved seven points clear of Latvia with three games remaining.

“They have a day off and come back tomorrow evening, 24 hours from now,” Tuchel said when discussing the team’s plans between the fixtures.

And the former Chelsea and PSG boss outlined how his side’s impressive display, which he maintained resembles a Premier League side, warranted a reward before Monday’s travel.

“After a match like this and in a period where they are fully involved in international football and club-wise, and where it came so quickly because many of the players played on Sunday, so they came straight to camp on Monday, I think it is important to use the possibility,” Tuchel added.

“We still have three days to prepare for Latvia so we will be fully professional but I think it is important for the players to get a little bit of head space, see the family or go shopping, go to a restaurant and eat something different - get a little bit distracted.

Bukayo Saka celebrates his goal against Wales ( PA )

“Then come back tomorrow evening and then we train on Saturday, Sunday and Monday and played on Tuesday.”

England were handed a boost after Harry Kane confirmed after victory over Wales that he would shake off an ankle niggle.

While Watkins, who was substituted at half-time after clattering the post in a near miss from close range, also confirmed he will be ready if called upon: “I’m alright, I’ll be alright.”