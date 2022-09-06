Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

England vs Luxembourg live stream: How to watch Lionesses’ World Cup qualifier online and on TV today

All you need to know ahead of the World Cup qualifier

Dylan Terry
Tuesday 06 September 2022 07:04
Comments
<p>England play their first home match since winning the Euros on Tuesday night</p>

England play their first home match since winning the Euros on Tuesday night

(The FA via Getty Images)

England’s historic European Championship triumph has catipulted the Lionesses to superstardom as they ended the country’s long wait for a major trophy.

Sarina Wiegman’s side returned to action on Saturday with a 2-0 win over Austria and in doing so booked their place at the World Cup next year.

Having already secured qualification, they now return for their first home match since claiming the Euros at Wembley.

They take on a Luxembourg side who were thumped 10-0 by the Lionesses in September last year. More of the same this time around?

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the match.

Recommended

When is Austria vs England?

The qualifier kicks off at 7.30pm BST on Tuesday 6 September 2022 at the Bet365 Stadium.

Where can I watch it?

England’s World Cup qualifying campaign is being shown free-to-air on ITV and STV. It can be streamed online via the ITV Hub and STV Player.

Team news

There are no fresh injury concerns for Wiegman’s side heading into the game against Luxembourg on Tuesday evening.

Predicted Lionesses XI

Earps, Bronze, Bright, Williamson, Daly, Stanway, Walsh, Parris, Hemp, Mead, Russo.

Odds

Tbc

Recommended

Prediction

One year ago, England thrashed Luxembourg 10-0 away from home. Expect more of the same in this one, albeit with Wiegman trying out various players during the game. 7-0 England.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in