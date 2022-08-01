Euro 2022 LIVE: Reaction to England’s win over Germany as Lionesses become European champions
Sarina Wiegman’s Lionesses end 56 years of hurt to win Euro 2022 for England
England have done it. The Lionesses defeated Germany 2-1 after extra-time in the Euro 2022 final on Sunday to claim their first ever major title in front of a record 87,192 crowd on home soil.
Forward Ella Toone opened the scoring in the 62nd minute with a beautiful chipped finish but her effort was cancelled out by Germany’s Lina Magull who fired in an equaliser from close range 17 minutes later. The match finished 1-1 after 90 minutes and the sides could not be separated until 110th minute when England substitute Chloe Kelly reacted quickest to a loose ball from a corner and poked in the winner. England confidently held out for the final 10 minutes of the game and a euphoric wave of ecstasy and relief rang out around Wembley - and the nation - as the magnitude of what they’d just achieved hit home.
The Lionesses have ended England’s 56 year wait for a major trophy and sparked celebrations that, no doubt, lasted long into the night. ‘Three Lions’ and ‘Sweet Caroline’ - the Lionesses adopted anthem - blazed out of the Wembley speakers as the Euro 2022 heroines, Leah Williamson, Beth Mead, Chloe Kelly and the rest, all cheered and danced over the hallowed turf before receiving their winners medals and lifting the trophy.
The question now is how far can this side go? They’re still undefeated under boss Sarina Wiegman - now a two-time European Championship winning coach - is the World Cup next? And can this victory spark a growth in grassroots football for the women’s game?
Follow all the reaction and latest updates following England’s success at Euro 2022:
England glory will 'turbo-charge’ women’s game
Football Association chief executive Mark Bullingham insists England’s Euro 2022 success will “turbo charge” the women’s game in this country.
Chloe Kelly’s extra-time goal sealed a 2-1 victory as the Lionesses claimed the first major trophy in their history and the first for a senior England side since the 1966 World Cup triumph over West Germany.
“The last few years have been incredible. We have invested really heavily and the Lionesses have taken their opportunity and they have produced something incredible. It’s been an amazing month and an amazing day yesterday,” Bullingham told BBC Breakfast.
“I think it will really turbo charge everything we have been doing in the women’s game.
“There is no reason why we shouldn’t have the same number of girls playing as boys and it will inspire a whole new generation of players.”
Bullingham continued: “We have worked incredibly hard to make a lot of new opportunities for girls and to make sure clubs and schools are embracing opportunities and schools are using football in the curriculum and for them to see it as normal for girls to play football like boys do.
“We have been preparing for this moment for years. We have got clubs throughout the country ready to take girls on, we have been investing in schools, we have created opportunities for girls to come forward and we are ready and willing to do that.”
England players gatecrash Sarina Wiegman’s press conference
England coach Sarina Wiegman’s news conference after their Women’s European Championship win on Sunday was interrupted by her celebrating players, who danced into the room belting out a rendition of the “Three Lionesses” anthem.
Wiegman had just finished answering a question about tactics and where the game was won and lost when the players made their surprise entrance, with goalkeeper Mary Earps leaping onto the table and being joined by defender Lucy Bronze.
“We haven’t sung this at all, this is something from English culture,” Dutchwoman Wiegman told reporters after the interruption.
“I think we won the Cup. I don’t think this is the home of the Cup, that’s in Switzerland somewhere with UEFA but we won it and we’re really happy.”
The “Three Lions” song by comedians David Baddiel and Frank Skinner and band The Lightning Seeds was originally written for the men’s Euro ‘96 tournament which England hosted, and has since been rewritten for the women’s team.
Baddiel retweeted a clip of the England players’ celebrations, writing: “This makes me very proud. Thanks again Lionesses.”
England win Euro 2022
England are champions of Europe after beating Germany at Wembley to be crowned Euro 2022 champions.
Chloe Kelly’s extra-time goal sealed a 2-1 victory as the Lionesses claimed the first major trophy in their history and the first for a senior England side since the 1966 World Cup triumph over West Germany.
Kelly prodded past Merle Frohms in the 110th minute to restore the tournament hosts’ lead after fellow substitute Ella Toone’s wonderful lobbed opener just after the hour mark was cancelled out by Lina Magull with 11 minutes of normal time remaining.
The dramatic contest was watched by a crowd of 87,192 at the national stadium - the biggest-ever attendance for any Euros game, men’s or women’s.
Follow all the reaction...
