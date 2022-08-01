✕ Close 'It's coming home': Singing Lionesses gatecrash post-match press conference

England have done it. The Lionesses defeated Germany 2-1 after extra-time in the Euro 2022 final on Sunday to claim their first ever major title in front of a record 87,192 crowd on home soil.

Forward Ella Toone opened the scoring in the 62nd minute with a beautiful chipped finish but her effort was cancelled out by Germany’s Lina Magull who fired in an equaliser from close range 17 minutes later. The match finished 1-1 after 90 minutes and the sides could not be separated until 110th minute when England substitute Chloe Kelly reacted quickest to a loose ball from a corner and poked in the winner. England confidently held out for the final 10 minutes of the game and a euphoric wave of ecstasy and relief rang out around Wembley - and the nation - as the magnitude of what they’d just achieved hit home.

The Lionesses have ended England’s 56 year wait for a major trophy and sparked celebrations that, no doubt, lasted long into the night. ‘Three Lions’ and ‘Sweet Caroline’ - the Lionesses adopted anthem - blazed out of the Wembley speakers as the Euro 2022 heroines, Leah Williamson, Beth Mead, Chloe Kelly and the rest, all cheered and danced over the hallowed turf before receiving their winners medals and lifting the trophy.

The question now is how far can this side go? They’re still undefeated under boss Sarina Wiegman - now a two-time European Championship winning coach - is the World Cup next? And can this victory spark a growth in grassroots football for the women’s game?

