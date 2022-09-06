Is England vs Luxembourg on TV today? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Lionesses in World Cup qualifier
All you need to know ahead of the World Cup qualifier
England’s Lionesses return for their first home game since winning the European Championships when they take on Luxembourg on Tuesday.
It is the last of their 10 World Cup qualifiers, with Sarina Wiegman’s side having already qualified for the finals thanks to a 2-0 win over Austria on Saturday.
The retirements of Jill Scott and Ellen White will free up a couple of places for players who have not had the opportunity to thrive under Wiegman so far.
And it will be exciting to see which other stars can make a name for themselves before the World Cup next year.
Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the match.
When is the match?
The qualifier kicks off at 7.30pm BST on Tuesday 6 September 2022 at the Bet365 Stadium.
Where can I watch it?
England’s World Cup qualifying campaign is being shown free-to-air on ITV and STV. It can be streamed online via the ITV Hub and STV Player.
Team news
There are no fresh injury concerns for Wiegman’s side heading into the game against Luxembourg on Tuesday evening.
Predicted Lionesses XI
Earps, Bronze, Bright, Williamson, Daly, Stanway, Walsh, Parris, Hemp, Mead, Russo.
Odds
Tbc
Prediction
One year ago, England thrashed Luxembourg 10-0 away from home. Expect more of the same in this one, albeit with Wiegman trying out various players during the game. 7-0 England.
