England players ‘heartbroken’ after World Cup final defeat to Spain

England captain Millie Bright said the Lionesses are “heartbroken” after an agonising defeat to Spain in the World Cup final.

Olga Carmona’s first-half strike settled the Sydney final as England’s bid to win their first World Cup in 57 years came up short.

The Lionesses were given hope when Mary Earps brilliantly saved Jenni Hermoso’s penalty, but Sarina Wiegman’s side were unable to find the equaliser.

Bright admitted the defeat will be “really hard to take” and said England “gave everything” to win the Women’s World Cup for the first time.

“We’re absolutely heartbroken,” Bright told the BBC. “We gave everything. Unfortunately we just weren’t there today. In the first half we weren’t at our best, we bounced back in the second half. We had chances, hit the bar but we just didn’t have the final edge and they got theirs in the back of the net.

"There was a lot of belief, we have been 1-0 down and we never give in. It’s hard to take but it’s football. The girls were unbelievable. We had a lot of critics, a few lost belief in us but we never stopped believing. Sometimes football goes for you, sometimes against you. We played in a World Cup final. In a few weeks we will appreciate this day, but we want to be winners."

Wiegman admitted Spain where the “better” team as the England manager congratulated the new world champions for their victory, but said the defeat was “very, very disappointing.”

"Of course it feels really bad now,” Wiegman said. “You go into the final and you want to give everything and then you lose it. That happens in sports too but what we have done, how we have shown ourselves, who we are, how we want to play as a team, overcoming so many challenges, I think we can be so proud of ourselves now although it doesn’t feel like it at the moment.

"I think everyone has seen an incredible game, very open game, both teams who want to play football. Two different halves for us. In the first half we really struggled to have a press on the ball.

"We changed it in the second half back to 4-3-3 and I think we got momentum then. But then the energy went out of the game with the penalty and the injury to Alex [Greenwood].”