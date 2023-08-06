Sharpened England face a World Cup test with a different edge

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

As the England players have gathered to watch other games in this World Cup, there has been a dawning realisation. This tournament is opening up for them, or at least any elite side that can remain assured. There are one or two, however, expressing a note of caution beyond the potential for complacency. They are telling their teammates it would be entirely in-keeping with this World Cup for there to be a “shock winner”.

If so, why not Nigeria?

This is how Sarina Wiegman and the Lionesses have to think ahead of this acutely dangerous last-16 tie in Brisbane, because that is certainly how the African side are thinking. Manager Randy Waldrum told his own squad that after the sensational 3-2 win over Australia, a victory that made it two fine results against teams of real status in this tournament.

“Keep believing in yourself,” he said. “Because great things can happen for teams when you really fight for each other. It’s not always the best talent that wins, sometimes it’s the best team.”

Left unsaid was the idea that they could go and win so much more. Nigeria have already been through so much that has only brought them further together as a team.

It is all the more impressive given the dispute over bonuses, accusations of delayed payments and consequent cancelled campaigns were the worst possible way to prepare, and should bring huge focus on the federation. It is testament to the players’ unity they have put up with all of that to get so far. Waldrum praised this on the eve of the game.

“The only way I can answer is to give the credit to the players,” he said. “It’s something inside them and their DNA to compete and overcome obstacles because that’s what they’ve done throughout their careers. It’s a challenge, a real challenge.”

Such qualities have also made Nigeria one of a few sensations in this World Cup, if not quite as surprising as others given their own status. That makes this last-16 tie more than a meeting of continents, or even potential favourites against revelations.

It is almost a game between two distinctive types of campaign. If Nigeria have that emotional momentum that comes with defying expectation, England gradually ground their way through with a resolve of their own. They have proven hard to faze. Previous problems may have even served to become a strength.

Sarina Wiegman’s England have adjusted well to the problems they have faced (The FA via Getty Images)

Wiegman faced so many in the build-up and right through to the win over China that it has made England prepared for almost anything, and seemingly able to withstand surprises more than many other favourites. This has maybe even proved the manager’s greatest strength. She has a quality similar to Antonio Conte in how she can survey the players and situation available to her and “tailor” a formation to match. This is what has happened with this new 3-5-2 in the wake of Keira Walsh’s injury. The new system looks to have sorted a few issues, some even before other injuries.

The backline is not as porous without Leah Williamson as in the first two games, and there’s a better balance to midfield as well as between defensive play and attacking.

“We have shuffled things about a little bit and it keeps other teams on their toes,” Lucy Bronze said this week. “They don’t know what to expect, it makes us unpredictable.

“If Keira does come back and play, who is to say how we will play. We might keep this formation with her in it.

“We need to be unpredictable, we needed to refresh things, you need that in the knockout rounds."

Georgia Stanway has taken charge of England’s midfield (The FA via Getty Images)

The use of two sixes, with Georgia Stanway growing into her role as the team’s tactical leader, may be all the more timely a move given Monday’s game.

Nigeria are by far at their most dangerous on swift breaks, constantly seeking to get Barcelona’s devastating Asisat Oshoala in. Any loose ball there, as England gave up repeatedly in their first two games, could be fatal.

The new midfield make-up may consequently be more important in this match than any other, and could well ensure there are more.

The necessity is all the more important since Oshoala is beginning to find her feet again after an early knock in the first game against Canada. Wiegman’s new midfield also affords a greater control that stands in contrast to Nigeria’s build-up play, which can be sloppy when it is not swift.

Oshoala led Nigeria’s stunning win over Australia (Getty Images)

In usual circumstances, England would have more than enough quality to win this match. Elimination would be a huge disappointment.

This has been anything but a usual tournament, though, as became more apparent with every day of the group stage. It almost has the feel of the 2002 men’s tournament, such has been the manner supposed favourites have fallen and those persisting have struggled. In that kind of atmosphere, where the competition itself almost has a momentum of its own, any early tension can evolve into a very difficult game. All of a sudden, the teams are in a very different game. The story of the tournament so far has been surprise teams seizing this, as favourites go unprepared.

“Bring on the European champions,” was Waldrum’s mood. “Why not? We have already played the host nation and the Olympic champions [Canada]. It seems like it’s fitting that we get them. We will come up with a plan so don’t count us out.”

So will Wiegman, though. It has made England one of the few teams so far with a perfect record. They’ve faced problems but, unlike similar sides, have overcome them. That has honed the team. Nigeria will test how sharp England really are, as this World Cup comes to its first edge.