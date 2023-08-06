Keira Walsh returns to England training in Women’s World Cup boost

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Keira Walsh has returned to full England training ahead of the Women’s World Cup last-16 match against Nigeria on Monday, just days after the Lionesses midfielder was stretchered off against Denmark.

It was confirmed that Walsh had not suffered an ACL injury after she was left on crutches following England’s second match of the World Cup, although the Champions League winner remained with the squad following scans.

Walsh missed England’s 6-1 win over China in the final match of Group C, with Sarina Wiegman changing her formation to a 3-5-2 in the midfielder’s absence, but her quick return to training has boosted hopes that the 26-year-old could play again at the tournament.

Wiegman will give an update as to whether Walsh will be available for selection at her press conference in Brisbane later on Sunday, with England facing Nigeria in the last-16 clash the following day.

Walsh was part of a full squad of 23 players who took part in training on Sunday.

England have three players on yellow cards who will be suspended for the quarter-finals if they pick up another against Nigeria and the Lionesses make it through.

Georgia Stanway, Lucy Bronze and Lauren Hemp are all a yellow card award from a one-match suspension, with yellow cards wiped out following the last-16.