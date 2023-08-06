Netherlands vs South Africa LIVE: Women’s World Cup latest score and updates as knockout stages continue
Spain and Japan are already through to the quarter-finals as the last-16 continues
The Women’s World Cup knockout stages continue as the Netherlands take on South Africa in Sydney.
South Africa were one of the stories of the group stage, as they stunned Italy with a dramatic 3-2 win to reach the last-16 for the first time. Led by star forwards Thembi Kgatlana and Hildah Magaia, the dangerous Banyana Banyana will be targeting another upset against the 2019 finalists.
Netherlands topped Group E ahead of the United States and are an experienced side under Andries Jonker. The World Cup has been defined by shocks so far and the Netherlands will be wary of another, as they look to set up a quarter-final meeting with Spain, who thrashed the Switzerland on Saturday.
Japan are also through to the last-16 and will face the winner of the heavyweight clash between defending champions USA and Sweden. The USA are looking vulnerable after scraping through Group E, and the defending champions going out at this stage would leave the tournament wide open. Follow live updates from Netherlands vs South Africa as the World Cup last-16 continues.
Women’s World Cup LIVE: Netherlands vs South Africa
Juventus forward Lineth Beerensteyn returns for the Netherlands after missing the 7-0 win against Vietnam, coming in for Katja Snoeijs.
Kholosa Biyana replaces Robyn Moodaly in midfield for South Africa.
Both teams are unchanged elsewhere.
Women’s World Cup LIVE: Netherlands vs South Africa
Team news is in!
Netherlands: van Domselaar, Spitse, van der Gragt, Janssen, Pelova, Roord, Groenen, van de Donk, Brugts, Beerensteyn, Martens.
Subs: Kop, Baijings, Casparij, Dijkstra, Egurrola, Jansen, Kaptein, Nouwen, Snoeijs, van Dongen, Wilms, Weimar.
South Africa: Swart, Ramalepe, Mbane, Matlou, Dhlamini, Biyana, Gamede, Magaia, Motlhalo, Seoposenwe, Kgatlana.
Subs: Dlamini, Cesane, Holweni, Kgadiete, Kgoale, Magama, Makhubela, Salgado, Shongwe, Moletsane.
Women’s World Cup LIVE: Netherlands vs South Africa
Keira Walsh is back in training for the Lionesses today ahead of England’s clash with Nigeria in the last-16!
A huge boost for Sarina Wiegman, who will confirm whether Walsh is fit enough for selection later today at her press conference.
Women’s World Cup LIVE: Netherlands vs South Africa
South Africa head coach Desiree Ellis after the historic 3-2 win against Italy:
“The girls are just freaking amazing. I mean I speak through every challenge they faced in the past. We know that no-one gave us a chance today but we knew what we were capable of and they fought like warriors out there.
“I think this is for everyone back home. You know, people getting up in the early hours of the morning who were disappointed when we should have won against Argentina. This is for everyone."
Women’s World Cup LIVE: Netherlands vs South Africa
Hildah Magaia called South Africa’s victory over Italy to reach the last-16 of the Women’s World Cup for the first time as “life-changing.”
Magaia scored South Africa’s second goal and then provided the assist for Themba Kgatlana’s winner in the 3-2 win.
“They call me the breadwinner. So without the breadwinner, there’s no bread,” Magaia said. “I had to provide the bread for the nation.”
“This really means a lot. Especially knowing that we were so close to going home. It is an emotional one.”
Women’s World Cup LIVE: Netherlands vs South Africa
Hinata Miyazawa scored her fifth goal of the Women’s World Cup as Japan beat Norway 3-1 to reach the quarter-finals.
Japan have been on a mission to bury the memory of their disappointing exit at the last-16 stage in 2019 and move on to play the winner of Sunday’s clash between holders the United States and Sweden.
Although they conceded their first goal of the tournament to Guro Reiten’s header, an own goal from Norway’s Ingrid Engen as well as second-half strikes from Risa Shimizu and Miyazawa got them across the line in front of a crowd of 33,042.
Miyazawa’s 81st-minute goal moved her out of a tie with Germany captain Alexandra Popp as the tournament’s leading goalscorer as well as matching Homare Sawa’s Japanese record for a World Cup set in 2011 when the Nadeshiko clinched the title.
Japan continue to shine as Spain orchestrate recovery to reach last-16
Hinata Miyazawa struck again for Japan as Spain reached the quarter-finals of the Women’s World Cup for the first time
Women’s World Cup LIVE: Netherlands vs South Africa
The Netherlands’ back line will have to rely on trust and togetherness to stop lightning-fast striker Thembi Kgatlana when they face South Africa in their round of 16 game at the World Cup in Sydney on Sunday, according to defender Stefanie van der Gragt.
Kgatlana netted two of her team’s six goals including the last-gasp scorcher that dramatically dumped Italy out of the tournament.
“Well, it requires the same as always from me, we help each other at the back, we cover each other’s back and I think (Sunday) it will be very important to have each other’s back,” said Van der Gragt.
Coach Andries Jonker said his squad had stopped “very fast attackers” versus Portugal at the World Cup, and in friendlies against Costa Rica and Poland - all Dutch victories.
“It’s a matter of choosing positions, helping each other and having a keeper that pays attention,” Jonker said. “So far, we’ve had things under control. It’s not that we’re getting confused with this fast attacker from South Africa, but we have taken it into account and we’re preparing for that.”
Women’s World Cup LIVE: Netherlands vs South Africa
