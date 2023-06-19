Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Gareth Southgate will likely rotate his England team to an extent as they face North Macedonia at Old Trafford on Monday evening.

Fresh from a routine 4-0 win over Malta, the Three Lions can now claim a fourth successive win in Euro 2024 qualifying if they see off their Group C opponents, having already beaten Italy and Ukraine.

North Macedonia themselves have three points from two games, beating Malta and losing to Ukraine.

Southgate will be able to call on Manchester City’s Champions League winners from the start for this fixture if he wishes, though the performances of a handful of individuals against Malta might also make him look to experiment again somewhat, such as Trent Alexander-Arnold starring in the centre of the park.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the game.

When is the match?

England play North Macedonia on Monday 19 June with kick-off set for 7:45pm BST.

Where can I watch?

All England senior men’s games are now shown live on Channel 4. Viewers can stream the match via the Channel 4 website and app. You can also follow the live blog right here on the Independent, starting from around 6pm BST.

What is the England team news?

Bukayo Saka was subbed off against Malta with a knock so might not feature, while Eberechi Eze will hope for a second cap after making his debut off the bench.

Gareth Southgate’s big decisions will be over how many Man City stars to bring into the lineup, with John Stones most likely but Kyle Walker, Jack Grealish and Kalvin Phillips all hoping to feature too. Phil Foden is the fifth member and he might replace Saka from the start, having done so in the last match.

Trent Alexander-Arnold continuing in midfield against an opponent which represents a slight step-up is also another possibility.

Predicted lineups

ENG - Pickford, Walker, Stones, Maguire, Shaw, Alexander-Arnold, Rice, Henderson, Foden, Kane, Rashford

MKD - Dimitrievski, Ristovski, Zajkov, Velkovski, Ashkovski, Ademi, Bardhi, Alioski, Elmas, Nestorovski, Trajkovski

Odds

England 1/10

Draw 12/1

North Macedonia 28/1

Prediction

England to take another step towards the finals in Germany next summer with a straight-forward victory by at least a couple of goals. England 3-0 North Macedonia.