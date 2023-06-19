Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The potential absence of Bukayo Saka and the availability of Manchester City’s treble-winners from the start of the game could determine Gareth Southgate’s selection as England face North Macedonia on Monday night.

Another intriguing wrinkle comes in whether he opts to play Trent Alexander-Arnold in midfield one more after his stand-out showing in the win over Malta - while several Manchester United players will hope to start, with the game on home soil at Old Trafford.

Marcus Rashford will be one, but he’s vying against Jack Grealish and James Maddison, with the latter starting the victory on Friday.

A fourth straight win in Euro 2024 qualifying is the expectation here for the Three Lions, with the finals in Germany then very close given the top two will automatically progress.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the game.

When is the match?

England play North Macedonia on Monday 19 June with kick-off set for 7:45pm BST.

Where can I watch?

All England senior men’s games are now shown live on Channel 4. Viewers can stream the match via the Channel 4 website and app. You can also follow the live blog right here on the Independent, starting from around 6pm BST.

What is the England team news?

Bukayo Saka was subbed off against Malta with a knock so might not feature, while Eberechi Eze will hope for a second cap after making his debut off the bench.

Gareth Southgate’s big decisions will be over how many Man City stars to bring into the lineup, with John Stones most likely but Kyle Walker, Jack Grealish and Kalvin Phillips all hoping to feature too. Phil Foden is the fifth member and he might replace Saka from the start, having done so in the last match.

Trent Alexander-Arnold continuing in midfield against an opponent which represents a slight step-up is also another possibility.

Predicted lineups

ENG - Pickford, Walker, Stones, Maguire, Shaw, Alexander-Arnold, Rice, Henderson, Foden, Kane, Rashford

MKD - Dimitrievski, Ristovski, Zajkov, Velkovski, Ashkovski, Ademi, Bardhi, Alioski, Elmas, Nestorovski, Trajkovski

Odds

England 1/10

Draw 12/1

North Macedonia 28/1

Prediction

England to take another step towards the finals in Germany next summer with a straight-forward victory by at least a couple of goals. England 3-0 North Macedonia.