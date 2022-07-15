England will look to build on their growing momentum at Euro 2022 as they face Northern Ireland in their final fixture of the group stage.

The Lionesses are already through to the quarter-finals as group winners following their stunning 8-0 victory over Norway on Monday.

The result sent shockwaves through the tournament and Northern Ireland, who are unable to qualify for the knockouts after two defeats, face a daunting task.

England manager Sarina Wiegman is out after testing positive for Covid-19, but she has said that the Lionesses are unlikely to make wholesale changes as they aim to maintain rhythm for the quarter-finals.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is England vs Northern Ireland?

The match will kick off at 8pm BST on Friday 15 July at St Mary’s Stadium, Southampton.

How can I watch on TV and is there a live stream?

The match will be shown live on BBC One with coverage starting from 7:30pm. It will also be available to stream live on the BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website.

What is the team news?

England manager Sarina Wiegman is unavailable, but she has said that the Lionesses are unlikely to make wholesale changes despite their place as group winners already being secured. Chloe Kelly, Ella Toone and Alex Greenwood could be pushing for starts.

Northern Ireland manager Kenny Shiels, meanwhile, has said he is already planning for the future and could have valuable tournament experience to some of the younger members of his squad. Northern Ireland remain without Simone Magill.

Predicted line-ups

England: Earps; Bronze, Bright, Williamson, Greenwood; Walsh, Toone, Kirby; Mead, White, Hemp

Northern Ireland: Burns; McKenna, Nelson, McFadden, Vance; Furness, Callaghan, McCarron; Magee, K. McGuinness, Wade

Odds

England: 1/40

Draw: 16/1

Northern Ireland: 50/1

Prediction

England will finish the group in style with another big victory - although Northern Ireland are unlikely to collapse in the same manner as Norway. England 5-0 Northern Ireland