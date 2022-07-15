Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Is England vs Northern Ireland on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Euro 2022 fixture

Everything you need to know ahead of the Lionesses’ final Euro 2022 group stage fixture

Jamie Braidwood
Friday 15 July 2022 15:25
Comments
Euro 2022: England will be "ruthless" in front of any opposition, says Chloe Kelly

England face Northern Ireland tonight in their final group stage fixture of Euro 2022, but they will be without manager Sarina Wiegman after she tested positive for Covid-19.

The match at St Mary’s Stadium in Southampton is technically a dead rubber, with England already through as group winners and Northern Ireland unable to progress.

But the Lionesses will be looking to build on their growing momentum at Euro 2022 following their stunning 8-0 win over Norway that sealed their progress to the quarter-finals.

Wiegman has said that England are unlikely to make wholesale changes as they aim to maintain their rhythm, while Northern Ireland are looking to build on their first experience of playing at a major tournament.

Here’s everything you need to know.

Recommended

When is England vs Northern Ireland?

The match will kick off at 8pm BST on Friday 15 July at St Mary’s Stadium, Southampton.

How can I watch on TV and is there a live stream?

The match will be shown live on BBC One with coverage starting from 7:30pm. It will also be available to stream live on the BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website.

What is the team news?

England manager Sarina Wiegman is unavailable, but she has said that the Lionesses are unlikely to make wholesale changes despite their place as group winners already being secured. Chloe Kelly, Ella Toone and Alex Greenwood could be pushing for starts.

Northern Ireland manager Kenny Shiels, meanwhile, has said he is already planning for the future and could have valuable tournament experience to some of the younger members of his squad. Northern Ireland remain without Simone Magill.

Predicted line-ups

England: Earps; Bronze, Bright, Williamson, Greenwood; Walsh, Toone, Kirby; Mead, White, Hemp

Northern Ireland: Burns; McKenna, Nelson, McFadden, Vance; Furness, Callaghan, McCarron; Magee, K. McGuinness, Wade

Odds

England: 1/40

Draw: 16/1

Northern Ireland: 50/1

Recommended

Prediction

England will finish the group in style with another big victory - although Northern Ireland are unlikely to collapse in the same manner as Norway. England 5-0 Northern Ireland

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in