England face Northern Ireland tonight in their final group stage fixture of Euro 2022, but they will be without manager Sarina Wiegman after she tested positive for Covid-19.

The match at St Mary’s Stadium in Southampton is technically a dead rubber, with England already through as group winners and Northern Ireland unable to progress.

But the Lionesses will be looking to build on their growing momentum at Euro 2022 following their stunning 8-0 win over Norway that sealed their progress to the quarter-finals.

Wiegman has said that England are unlikely to make wholesale changes as they aim to maintain their rhythm, while Northern Ireland are looking to build on their first experience of playing at a major tournament.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is England vs Northern Ireland?

The match will kick off at 8pm BST on Friday 15 July at St Mary’s Stadium, Southampton.

How can I watch on TV and is there a live stream?

The match will be shown live on BBC One with coverage starting from 7:30pm. It will also be available to stream live on the BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website.

What is the team news?

England manager Sarina Wiegman is unavailable, but she has said that the Lionesses are unlikely to make wholesale changes despite their place as group winners already being secured. Chloe Kelly, Ella Toone and Alex Greenwood could be pushing for starts.

Northern Ireland manager Kenny Shiels, meanwhile, has said he is already planning for the future and could have valuable tournament experience to some of the younger members of his squad. Northern Ireland remain without Simone Magill.

Predicted line-ups

England: Earps; Bronze, Bright, Williamson, Greenwood; Walsh, Toone, Kirby; Mead, White, Hemp

Northern Ireland: Burns; McKenna, Nelson, McFadden, Vance; Furness, Callaghan, McCarron; Magee, K. McGuinness, Wade

Odds

England: 1/40

Draw: 16/1

Northern Ireland: 50/1

Prediction

England will finish the group in style with another big victory - although Northern Ireland are unlikely to collapse in the same manner as Norway. England 5-0 Northern Ireland