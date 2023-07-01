✕ Close 'Very high' expectations on England's Lionesses at World Cup, Georgia Stanway says

England’s final fixture on home soil before the 2023 Women’s World Cup is a send-off match against Portugal this afternoon. The Lionesses welcome their fellow finalists to Milton Keynes four days before heading Down Under for the finals in Australia and New Zealand.

This meeting with Portugal features the 23-player squad who will represent England at the tournament with Millie Bright captaining the side in the absence of Leah Williamson - although the defender is still out due to injury.

“I’m really pleased to have a competitive game for our last home fixture,” said coach Sarina Wiegman. “We had two big games in April against Brazil and Australia where we learned so much. This will be another challenging match against a team that have performed well and are going to their first World Cup.”

Follow all the action as the Lionesses take on Portugal: