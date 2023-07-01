England vs Portugal LIVE: Lionesses team news and latest updates from World Cup send-off
Sarina Wiegman’s side host Portugal in Milton Keynes before the Lionesses travel to Australia next week
England’s final fixture on home soil before the 2023 Women’s World Cup is a send-off match against Portugal this afternoon. The Lionesses welcome their fellow finalists to Milton Keynes four days before heading Down Under for the finals in Australia and New Zealand.
This meeting with Portugal features the 23-player squad who will represent England at the tournament with Millie Bright captaining the side in the absence of Leah Williamson - although the defender is still out due to injury.
“I’m really pleased to have a competitive game for our last home fixture,” said coach Sarina Wiegman. “We had two big games in April against Brazil and Australia where we learned so much. This will be another challenging match against a team that have performed well and are going to their first World Cup.”
Follow all the action as the Lionesses take on Portugal:
Team News - England
Rachel Daly gets the nod up front for England, picked ahead of Alessia Russo and Bethany England. Esme Morgan gets another opportunity at the back.
England vs Portugal LIVE - Latest updates
Decisions, decisions, decisions...
There is a lot of competition for places in this England team - particularly up front and on the wings. Who will Sarina Wiegman pick in England’s final game before flying to Australia? Does Rachel Daly start ahead of Alessia Russo and Beth England? And who out of Lauren James, Lauren Hemp and Chloe Kelly has to settle on the bench?
Team news is coming up shortly.
England vs Portugal LIVE - Latest updates
Georgia Stanway ahead of facing Portugal - and potentially winning her 50th England cap:
“I think in football, it’s really difficult to become reflective - football doesn’t rest and time doesn’t stand still, so it’s kind of one thing after another.
“You can see how fast and how much has changed since the Euros and everything that’s happened since then. So within football, you do something, you put it to bed and move on to the next thing.
“Of course I’ll try to enjoy tomorrow, and I’ll enjoy with my family in the stands, being with the girls. But the main focus is the next thing, which is the World Cup.”
England vs Portugal LIVE - Latest updates
Alessia Russo admitted she has found being the subject of transfer talk “tough” and is glad to be in camp with England focusing on this summer’s World Cup.
It was announced two weeks ago that Russo would be leaving Manchester United on the completion of her contract at the end of June, something she described at the time as the “hardest decision I’ve ever had to make”.
The 24-year-old has been linked with Arsenal, who had a world-record bid for her rejected in January.
Asked how much of a distraction transfer speculation had been, Russo said: “Towards the end of the season it was tough and then the summer has been tough.
“But that’s football, that’s the state of the women’s game. I just turned it off, took a break on holiday and completely switched off with all my friends and family.
“Then coming back into an environment like this is perfect because you’re competing, you have a huge tournament ahead and my full focus is on England.”
England vs Portugal LIVE - Latest updates
Sarina Wiegman on what sort of test Portugal will offer England and her own team’s preparations:
“For them it's the first time they go to a World Cup so they're preparing too. I think it's a team that wants to play technical, they want to play possession game, they're not afraid to play long ball too and have some speed up front and some players that do unpredictable things.
“I also think they have some style of play that so we haven't played it against yet, so hopefully they will do that tomorrow. So we will be challenged and for us also, the first game after having a break, after the season, after having had two weeks of training sessions with of course a break in between. So getting ready.”
England vs Portugal LIVE - Latest updates
Sarina Wiegman on how close she is getting to knowing her team for England’s opening game against Haiti on July 22.
“We’re getting closer, that’s clear. You want to get closer, but we’re still trying out some things. And on some positions, I don’t know what the starting lineup will be. There’s still competition going on.
“That’s why we need those two games, but it could also be that it’s not very clear what’s the starting 11 and the next game we would make another tactical choice and bring or start another player. So it’s not totally clear, but of course we’re getting closer.”
England vs Portugal LIVE - Latest updates
Team news
Millie Bright, installed as captain with Leah Williamson among England’s injury absentees, will not feature as she continues her own recovery. The Chelsea defender suggested this week that she is ahead of schedule in her recovery, but this fixture comes too soon. Sarina Wiegman also confirmed that Jordan Nobbs will be missing but Alex Greenwood is available having overcome a knock suffered in training early in the week.
Portugal boast an exeperienced group hoping to build confidence after securing a first World Cup qualification. Manager Francisco Neto is not thought to have any fresh injury concerns.
England vs Portugal LIVE - Latest updates
When is England vs Portugal?
England vs Portugal is due to kick off at 3.15pm BST on Saturday 1 July at Stadium MK in Milton Keynes.
How can I watch it?
Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on ITV1, with coverage on the channel from 2.30pm BST. Registered users can stream the action via ITVX.
England vs Portugal LIVE - Latest updates
Follow all the action as the Lionesses take on Portugal
