Is England vs Senegal on TV? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch friendly

England will be hoping for a far better showing in their second engagement of the international window with Senegal their opponents in Nottingham.

Thomas Tuchel was left furious with a lacklustre performance against Andorra as his side scraped to a 1-0 win against overmatched opposition.

The expectation will be of significant improvements against a Senegal side likely to provide far more forward threat.

In these early days of Tuchel’s time as head coach, he will see every match as vital as England begin to build in earnest towards next year’s World Cup.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is England vs Senegal?

England vs Senegal is due to kick off at 7.45pm BST on Tuesday 10 June at the City Ground in Nottingham.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on ITV1, with coverage on the channel from 7pm BST. A livestream will be available via ITVX.

Team news

Ollie Watkins has withdrawn from the England squad due to injury, while Bukayo Saka and Conor Gallagher were not considered for the Andorra fixture. Changes are likely, with Morgan Gibbs-White perhaps in line for a start on his home ground. A switch could also come in goal with Thomas Tuchel weighing up whether to use a keeper other than Jordan Pickford.

Senegal are without Sadio Mane, who has asked not to feature in this game for personal reasons.

Predicted line-ups

England XI: Henderson; Alexander-Arnold, Konsa, Colwill, Lewis-Skelly; Rice, Jones; Saka, Gibbs-White, Gordon; Kane

Senegal XI: Mendy; Mendy, Koulibaly, Niakhate, Jakobs; Sarr, Gueye, Camara; Diatta, Ndiaye, Jackson.

Odds

England win 2/5

Draw 16/5

Senegal win 11/2

