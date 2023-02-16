(Action Images via Reuters)

England kick off their Arnold Clark Cup defence against South Korea tonight as the Lionesses begin their 2023 campaign with this summer’s World Cup on the horizon.

Sarina Wiegman’s side won the inaugural edition of the four-team Arnold Clark Cup last season, which paved the way for England’s victory at the European Championships during ther summer.

The Lionesses have a new set of opponents this time, with South Korea, Italy and Belgium all involved and England will want to continue their unbeaten run under Wiegman and make the best possible start to their World Cup preparations.

“What we want to take from this tournament is to get ready for 22 July so it’s preparation for the World Cup,” said Wiegman, “We have three games, so that’s lots of opportunities to see players and lots of combinations against good opponents.”

Follow all the action from England’s opening match versus South Korea: