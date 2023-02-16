Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

England kick off their Arnold Clark Cup defence against South Korea tonight as the Lionesses begin their 2023 campaign.

Sarian Wiegman’s side won the inaugural edition of the four-team Arnold Clark Cup last season, which paved the way for England’s victory at the European Championships that summer.

The Lionesses have a new set of opponents this time, with South Korea, Italy and Belgium all involved.

And with this summer’s World Cup approaching on the horizon, England will look to continue their unbeaten run under Wiegman and make the best possible start to their World Cup preparations.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is England vs South Korea?

England’s opening match of the Arnold Clark Cup will kick off at 7:45 pm on Thursday 16 February.

Is England vs South Korea on TV?

It will be shown live on ITV 4, with coverage starting from 7pm. It will also be available to watch live on the ITV X online platform.

What is the England team news?

Leah Williamson is set to make her first England appearance since September after the Lionesses captain missed the last two international windows due to injury. Sarina Wiegman is without Beth Mead and Fran Kirby due to injury, while the likes of Beth England and Nikita Parris missed out on the squad.

What is the England squad for the Arnold Clark Cup?

Goalkeepers: Mary Earps (Manchester United), Sandy MacIver (Manchester City), Emily Ramsey (Everton, on loan from Manchester United), Ellie Roebuck (Manchester City)

Defenders: Millie Bright (Chelsea), Lucy Bronze (Barcelona), Jess Carter (Chelsea), Niamh Charles (Chelsea), Rachel Daly (Aston Villa), Alex Greenwood (Manchester City), Maya Le Tissier (Manchester United), Leah Williamson (Arsenal), Lotte Wubben-Moy (Arsenal)

Midfielders: Laura Coombs (Manchester City), Jessica Park (Everton, on loan from Manchester City), Jordan Nobbs (Aston Villa), Georgia Stanway (Bayern Munich), Ella Toone (Manchester United), Keira Walsh (Barcelona), Katie Zelem (Manchester United)

Forwards:Lauren Hemp (Manchester City), Lauren James (Chelsea), Chloe Kelly (Manchester City), Katie Robinson (Brighton & Hove Albion), Alessia Russo (Manchester United), Ebony Salmon (Houston Dash).

Arnold Clark Cup fixtures

Thursday 16 February - Stadium MK, Milton Keynes

Italy vs Belgium - 4:45pm

England vs Korea Republic - 7:45pm

Sunday 19 February - CBS Arena, Coventry

England vs Italy - 3:15pm

Belgium vs Korea Republic - 6:15pm

Wednesday 22 February - Ashton Gate, Bristol

Korea Republic vs Italy - 4:45pm

England vs Belgium - 7:45pm