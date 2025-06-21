England U21 vs Spain U21 LIVE: Team news and line-ups ahead of European Championship quarter-final
The Young Lions beat Spain to win the 2023 European Championship final
England’s U21 side face Spain in the quarter-finals of the European Championship tonight in a rematch of the 2023 final.
Lee Carsley’s side lost 2-1 to Germany in their final match of the group stages last time out - a result that didn’t impact their qualification into the knockouts - and head into this contest as slight underdogs.
If they want to retain the trophy they won so dramatically two years ago, they will have to beat a talented Spain side who are yet to lose so far in the tournament.
A 1-1 draw with Italy last time out was enough to give La Roja top spot in Group A, and the reward for that is an intriguing tie against Carsley’s Young Lions.
Follow all the build-up, team news and action from England U21 vs Spain U21 below:
Good afternoon and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of England U21’s European Championship quarter-final against Spain U21.
The clash is a repeat of the 2023 Euros final, in which Lee Carsley's side came out 1-0 victors thanks to a Curtis Jones goal.
They’ll hope for similar fortunes to keep their title defence alive, but face a tough challenge against a Spain side yet to be beaten in the competition.
We’ll have all the build-up and team news, right here.
Is England U21 vs Spain U21 on TV? How to watch European Championship quarter-final
The match will kick off at 8pm BST on Saturday, 21 June in Trnava, Slovakia.
It will take place at the at the Anton Malatinský stadium, which is home to local side Spartak Trnava and has a capacity of around 19,200.
How can I watch it?
Viewers in the UK can watch the match for free on Channel 4, with coverage starting at 7.15pm. Subscribers can also stream the action online via Channel 4 On Demand.
England team news
For England, Birmingham’s Jay Stansfield will be hoping to make the starting line-up ahead of Jonathan Rowe, while James McAtee could come in for Harvey Elliott in attacking midfield.
Tino Livramento could come in for Jack Hinshelwood at right-back, while Tyler Morton will hope to make an appearance in midfield.
Predicted England XI: Beadle; Livramento, Cresswell, Quansah, Iling-Junior; Anderson, Scott; Nwaneri, Elliott, Hutchinson; Rowe.
