England play Spain in the Women’s World Cup final as the Lionesses look to bring home the game’s biggest prize for the first time.

The nation is set to come to a halt as England play their first World Cup final, men’s or women’s, in 57 years. Manager Sarina Wiegman has urged her players to block out the “noise” of 1966 as England look to add the World Cup title to last year’s Euros triumph.

The Lionesses reached the World Cup final for the first time with their 3-1 win over Australia in the semi-finals, with Wiegman’s side managing to stay cool to defeat the hosts with a clinical display in Sydney.

Spain, who are also playing the first Women’s World Cup final, have navigated a player mutiny off the pitch and questions surrounding their manager Jorge Vilda, but ‘La Roja’ remain dangerous opponents and are led by their contingent of Barcelona stars.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the World Cup final and find latest tips for the game itself here.

When is England vs Spain?

The Women’s World Cup final will kick off at 11:00am BST on Sunday 20 August at Stadium Australia, Sydney.

What TV channel is it on?

The World Cup final will be shown by both the BBC and ITV. Coverage on BBC One starts at 10am, while ITV’s coverage begins at 10:15am. It will also be available to watch online, on both the BBC iPlayer and on ITV X.

What is the England team news?

England have no injury concerns and the return of Lauren James means Sarina Wiegman has all 23 players available for the final.

Wiegman faces a decision on whether to bring in James from the start, but is likely to stick with the team that performed so impressively against Australia.

Mary Earps is a contender for the tournament’s golden glove and will start behind England’s back three of Jess Carter, Millie Bright and Alex Greenwood, with Lucy Bronze and Rachel Daly at wing-back.

Should Toone start, the midfielder will play alongside Kiera Walsh and Georgia Stanway, with James remaining an excellent option to have on the bench.

England’s front two of Alessia Russo and Lauren Hemp have struck up a deadly partnership and were both on target in the quarter-finals and semi-finals. Chloe Kelly will be among the other attacking options on the bench.

What is the Spain team news?

Spain face a big decision of their own, with Salma Paralluelo scoring in both their quarter-final win against the Netherlands and in the semi-final win against Sweden after coming off the bench.

Head coach Jorge Vilda may decide to keep the 19-year-old winger as an impact substitute, with Alexia Putellas set to remain in the starting line-up even though she is yet to come to life at the tournament.

Predicted line-ups

Spain: Coll; Batlle, Parades, Codina, Carmona; Teresa, Bonmati, Putellas; Caldentey, Hermoso, Redondo

England: Earps; Carter, Bright, Greenwood; Bronze, Stanway, Walsh, Daly; Toone; Hemp, Russo