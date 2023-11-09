England squad announcement LIVE: Gareth Southgate set to reveal Raheem Sterling decision
England’s players have just four games left to impress Southgate before Euro 2024 – so who makes the cut for fixtures against Malta and North Macedonia?
Gareth Southgate names his latest England squad this afternoon for qualifiers against Malta and North Macedonia as the Three Lions continue their preparations ahead of Euro 2024.
There are just four games to go before Southgate announces his 23-player squad for next summer’s tournament, which England qualified for last month thanks to a 3-1 win over Italy at Wembley.
With qualification secured, England will now look to seal top spot in the group and earn a seeded position ahead of the Euros. But with matches against Malta and North Macedonia (ranked 171st and 66th in the Fifa rankings respectively), Southgate also has the chance to look at some of his back-up options.
John Stones is set to miss out after picking up an injury this week while all eyes will be on Raheem Sterling and whether his improved form for Chelsea has earned the forward his first selection since the World Cup.
Follow live updates from Wembley below as the England squad is revealed
Southgate to keep faith in Henderson and Phillips?
Henderson was booed by England fans in recent internationals at Wembley following his move to the Saudi Pro League, but that only seemed to strengthen Southgate’s loyalties to the player. The manager values Henderson’s professionalism, experience and leadership in a youthful squad and is willing to look past the level of the SPL in order to keep the former Liverpool captain in his group.
Phillips is also a firm favourite with Southgate but there is a growing issue around his lack of game time for Manchester City. He has only played 51 minutes since the last international window - in three substitute appearances for City. However, he remains a leading option in a shallow pool of central midfielders and now has plenty of major tournament experience.
Outside contenders for a midfield spot?
James Ward-Prowse: The West Ham midfielder is in form for his club but out of favour for his country, having just missed out on the past two major tournaments and having been excluded from recent squads. There have been calls for him to usurp Henderson in midfield, but Southgate remains as yet unmoved.
Sean Longstaff: The Newcastle man has been a consistent performer in recent weeks and is pushing for his first international call-up.
Joe Willock: Another Newcastle player who is knocking on the door, Willock is back up and running this season after a long injury lay-off and scored a stunning goal in the recent win at Old Trafford in the Carabao Cup.
Back from injury?
Bukayo Saka should return after missing the matches against Australia and Italy due to injury, but Phil Foden’s performance in a four-man attack led by Harry Kane, Jude Bellingham and Marcus Rashford means he may have a fight to get back in the team.
Eberechi Eze is also available again - the Crystal Palace midfielder was last included in September’s squad and Gareth Southgate seems to be a fan.
A recall is looking less likely for Callum Wilson, however, after the Newcastle striker appeared to pick up another injury in the defeat at Dortmund on Tuesday.
Defensive options for Southgate?
John Stones’ injury has given England manager Gareth Southgate the chance to explore his centre-back options in the Euro 2024 qualifiers against Malta and North Macedonia, writes Carl Markham.
The City defender was forced off with a problem in Tuesday’s Champions League win over Young Boys with boss Pep Guardiola admitting it is “deep bad news”.
But with qualification for the summer’s tournament in Germany already secured, Southgate can afford to look at his back-up options.
Brighton captain Lewis Dunk and AC Milan’s Fikayo Tomori started together in last month’s friendly win over Australia but Crystal Palace’s Marc Guehi was the man Southgate opted to replace Stones for the final 27 minutes against Italy and has the most caps of the trio.
Injuries to Ben Chilwell and Luke Shaw meant Kieran Trippier filled in at left-back against Italy but Chelsea’s Levi Colwill started against Australia and could be another one to benefit from any experimentation.
Colwill’s club captain Reece James could be in for a recall having returned from injury.
England players have only four more international games in which to impress Gareth Southgate before the manager names his squad for Euro 2024.
Southgate’s team qualified for the tournament, which will be hosted by Germany next summer, with a stylish 3-1 win over reigning champions Italy at Wembley Stadium, the venue for that agonising shootout defeat by the Azzurri in 2021.
Now England can look ahead to the Euros, with two final qualifiers against Group C minnows Malta and North Macedonia to come in November, before two friendlies at Wembley in the spring.
Competition for places is fierce, made even more so by Uefa’s announcement that squads will return to containing 23 players, after 26 had been allowed for the Covid-affected Euro 2020 and at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.
Lawrence Ostlere takes a closer look at who is heading to Germany and who might miss out.
England’s Euro 2024 squad: Who’s on the plane and who has work to do?
A closer look at which England players are heading to Germany for Euro 2024 and who might miss out on the final 23
Bowen and Watkins to keep their places?
Jarrod Bowen and Ollie Watkins were the headline selections last time after their impressive starts to the Premier League season. Bowen has made Premier League history by scoring in six away games in a row for West Ham since the start of the campaign, while Watkins scored against Australia at Wembley after Southgate’s pick.
Sterling’s return?
Only Harry Kane has scored more goals for England under Gareth Southgate than Raheem Sterling, but the forward has not been in a squad since the World Cup - a year ago.
Sterling has scored two goals in the five games since the last squad - is this enough to merit a return, or has Southgate made his mind up already in what is a competitive area of the team?
Kane, Jarrod Bowen, Phil Foden, Jack Grealish, James Maddison, Eddie Nketiah, Marcus Rashford, Bukayo Saka and Ollie Watkins were named in a 26-man squad last time out.
When are England’s matches?
Friday 17 November 2023, 7.45pm GMT, Wembley Stadium, London
England vs Malta (Euro 2024 qualifier)
Monday 20 November 2023, 7.45pm GMT, Tose Proeski Arena, Skopje
North Macedonia vs England (Euro 2024 qualifier)
How can I watch them?
Both matches will be shown live in the United Kingdom on Channel 4, and will be available to stream via the Channel 4 website.
When is England’s squad announced?
Gareth Southgate will name his England squad at 2pm GMT on Thursday 9 November.
