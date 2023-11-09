✕ Close Gareth Southgate addresses Jordan Henderson criticism ahead of Euro 2024 qualifier against Italy

Gareth Southgate names his latest England squad this afternoon for qualifiers against Malta and North Macedonia as the Three Lions continue their preparations ahead of Euro 2024.

There are just four games to go before Southgate announces his 23-player squad for next summer’s tournament, which England qualified for last month thanks to a 3-1 win over Italy at Wembley.

With qualification secured, England will now look to seal top spot in the group and earn a seeded position ahead of the Euros. But with matches against Malta and North Macedonia (ranked 171st and 66th in the Fifa rankings respectively), Southgate also has the chance to look at some of his back-up options.

John Stones is set to miss out after picking up an injury this week while all eyes will be on Raheem Sterling and whether his improved form for Chelsea has earned the forward his first selection since the World Cup.

Follow live updates from Wembley below as the England squad is revealed