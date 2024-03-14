England squad LIVE: Gareth Southgate makes major Euro 2024 decisions ahead of Brazil and Belgium friendlies
England will face Brazil and Belgium at Wembley as Southgate moves a step closer to naming his Euro 2024 squad
England manager Gareth Southgate moves a step closer to finalising his Euro 2024 plans as he names his latest squad ahead of friendly matches against Brazil and Belgium later this month. The Three Lions return to action in their first fixtures of the year and Southgate has been left with several major decisions to make ahead of this summer’s tournament.
The March international break represents a final chance to experiment and try out some new faces, and one of the key talking points ahead of Southgate’s squad announcement is whether the England manager will continue to show loyalty in Jordan Henderson and Kalvin Phillips, with the latter woefully out of form following his loan move to West Ham.
Southgate must also negotiate an injury crisis at full-back, with Trent Alexander-Arnold, Kieran Trippier, Reece James, Luke Shaw and Ben Chilwell all unavailable. Jack Grealish has also been ruled out and there was a chance that Newcastle winger Anthony Gordon could have been handed his call-up, before he hobbled off at Stamford Bridge on Monday with a knee problem.
So who will Southgate go for? And what will England’s latest squad tell us about the manager’s Euro 2024 plans? Follow live updates from the announcement, below:
England squad announcement LIVE
He’s already received the backing of Kieran Trippier, so could Tino Livramento replace his Newcastle teammate for country as well as club? The 21-year-old was Newcastle’s best player during Monday’s 3-2 defeat at Chelsea, with Southgate watching on. Could a first England call-up follow?
Now or never for Ben White?
White has impressed for Arsenal this season, with the Gunners at the top of the Premier League and through to the quarter-finals of the Champions League, but he has not played for England since leaving the World Cup midway through the tournament in December 2022.
With so many injuries at right back, is this his chance to return? He can pretty much wave goodbye to his England career if Southgate does not select him, or White may have decided that he is happy without playing international football.
England squad announcement LIVE
We do know the players who have already been ruled out due to injury - and there are lots, especially at full-back:
- Trent Alexander-Arnold
- Reece James
- Kieran Trippier
- Luke Shaw
- Ben Chilwell
- Marc Guehi
- Callum Wilson
- Nick Pope
- Curtis Jones
There are few doubts to add to that as well, including Anthony Gordon.
England squad announcement LIVE
Despite the decisions facing Southgate, we know at least some of the players who will be making his squad today, unless there are any injury problems we are not aware about.
You can be sure to include:
- Harry Kane
- Jude Bellingham
- Declan Rice
- John Stones
- Kyle Walker
- Bukayo Saka
- Phil Foden
- Harry Maguire
The rest? We’ll just have to find out...
Every issue facing England as Gareth Southgate makes major Euro 2024 squad decision
It is decision time for Gareth Southgate. On Thursday, he will announce his squad for England’s friendlies against Brazil and Belgium. The last internationals before the summer represent a window into his thinking, to who will make the cut for Euro 2024.
With tournament squads reduced to 23, Southgate has more difficult decisions to make and less scope to appease fringe figures than he did when he could take 26 players to Euro 2020 and the 2022 World Cup.
In turn, it may give less of chance to experiment while rewarding the versatile. For now, and partly because of injuries, Southgate has issues in every department of the squad. He has too many players in some positions, not enough in others, decisions to make in all.
Richard Jolly previews Southgate’s selection:
Every issue facing England as Gareth Southgate makes major Euro 2024 squad decision
What will Southgate’s selection tell us about his Euro 2024 plans as England prepare to face Brazil and Belgium at Wembley?
England squad announcement LIVE
How many players will Southgate name today?
It depends. As England are playing friendlies this month, he could name as many as he wants.
But the Euros will see a return to 23-player squads, after they were increased to 26 players for Euro 2020 and the 2022 World Cup.
You would think Southgate would be wanting to narrow down by now.
England squad announcement LIVE
Hello and welcome.
It’s a big day for Gareth Southgate as he announces his latest England squad ahead of friendlies against Brazil and Belgium later this month.
The England squad will be released at 2pm today before Southgate holds a press conference at Wembley Stadium, where the Three Lions will play both games.
Stay tuned for all the build-up and news ahead of the announcement today.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies