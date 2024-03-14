✕ Close Gareth Southgate addresses Jordan Henderson criticism ahead of Euro 2024 qualifier against Italy

England manager Gareth Southgate moves a step closer to finalising his Euro 2024 plans as he names his latest squad ahead of friendly matches against Brazil and Belgium later this month. The Three Lions return to action in their first fixtures of the year and Southgate has been left with several major decisions to make ahead of this summer’s tournament.

The March international break represents a final chance to experiment and try out some new faces, and one of the key talking points ahead of Southgate’s squad announcement is whether the England manager will continue to show loyalty in Jordan Henderson and Kalvin Phillips, with the latter woefully out of form following his loan move to West Ham.

Southgate must also negotiate an injury crisis at full-back, with Trent Alexander-Arnold, Kieran Trippier, Reece James, Luke Shaw and Ben Chilwell all unavailable. Jack Grealish has also been ruled out and there was a chance that Newcastle winger Anthony Gordon could have been handed his call-up, before he hobbled off at Stamford Bridge on Monday with a knee problem.

So who will Southgate go for? And what will England’s latest squad tell us about the manager’s Euro 2024 plans? Follow live updates from the announcement, below: