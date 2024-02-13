What time is England’s squad announcement today?

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

England manager Sarina Wiegman is set to name her first Lionesses squad of 2024 ahead of a pair of international friendlies against Austria and Italy later this month.

After missing out on the Nations League finals in dramatic fashion in December, the Lionesses instead head to the south of Spain for a training camp and to take on European opposition as Wiegman’s side begin their preparations for the start of Euro 2025 qualifying.

There could be a recall for captain Leah Williamson, who has not played for England since last April and was forced to miss the World Cup after rupturing her anterior cruciate ligament towards the end of last season.

The centre-back has returned to action for Arsenal in the Women’s Super League in recent weeks and with co-captain Millie Bright still out with a knee injury, Williamson’s availability has arrived at a good time for Wiegman.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of England’s squad announcement.

When is England’s squad announcement?

Sarina Wiegman will announce her England squad at 11:15am GMT on Tuesday 13 February at St George’s Park. The Lionesses manager will then give a press conference to explain her selections.

When are England’s fixtures this month?

Friday 23 February: England v Austria, 7.45pm, live on ITV1

Tuesday 27 February: England v Italy, 5pm, live on ITV 4