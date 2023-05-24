England squad LIVE: Gareth Southgate to name squad for Three Lions’ Euro 2024 qualifiers
England face Malta and North Macedonia in their June fixtures
Gareth Southgate will today name his England squad for two upcoming fixtures against Malta and North Macedonia.
The Three Lions currently top their Euro 2024 qualifying group, and six further points here will leave them looking well on track to make the tournament having already beaten Italy and Ukraine.
These pair of games in June will effectively mark the end of the men’s season, with no summer tournament and club football coming to an end beforehand, meaning a potentially big chance to impress for some players as the qualification campaign reaches the halfway stage.
Newcastle’s Callum Wilson, Brighton’s Lewis Dunk and Leicester’s James Maddison are all tipped to be included after strong individual ends to the season, despite contrasting form for their clubs.
England squad announcement latest news
Southgate could choose to be slightly cautious over including Bellingham in the squad.
The midfielder, who has been linked with a Premier League move in the summer although he currently plays for Borussia Dortmund has had a slight injury issue.
Bellingham missed Dortmund’s win at Augsburg on Sunday with a knee issue, and is a doubt for the final Bundesliga game of the season next weekend against Mainz.
England squad announcement latest news
Given it’s the end of the season, the fixtures are not the most testing of the campaign, the volume of action some players have seen and the fact it was a mid-season World Cup this year, it might not be a big surprise to see Southgate name two entirely different lineups for these fixtures - or close to it, anyway.
Jude Bellingham, Harry Kane, Jordan Pickford and the like might expect to feature in both, fitness pending, but there’s scope to hand chances out elsewhere.
Upcoming fixtures for England:
- Away vs Malta, 16 June (7:45pm kic-off)
- Home vs North Macedonia, 19 June (7:45pm kick-off)
England squad announcement latest news
Worth pointing out that Man City’s players will be called up, but will arrive late and miss the first few training sessions due to their involvement in the Champions League final.
The likes of Kyle Walker, John Stones, Jack Grealish, Phil Foden and perhaps Kalvin Phillips could therefore be more likely to feature in the second match rather than the first, especially if - as expected - Southgate names a bigger squad than might usually be the case.
England squad latest
Who else is set for inclusion?
Brighton centre-back Lewis Dunk is widely tipped to get a call-up having starred for the Seagulls this term, with Roberto De Zerbi’s side closing in on a top-six finish.
Brentford left-back Rico Henry is mentioned by the Times as having impressed Southgate and his staff and his passage to the Three Lions squad could be eased by Ben Chilwell’s absence. Fellow Chelsea players Mason Mount and Reece James are also out, as is Newcastle keeper Nick Pope who has had surgery on his hand.
Ebe Eze is also hoping for a call-up, with the Crystal Palace attacking midfielder in excellent form at the end of this season.
England squad latest
There are unlikely to be huge surprises in Gareth Southgate’s squad today, but there will be eyes on a few players not involved last time out.
Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ben White, Luke Shaw, Raheem Sterling and Callum Wilson were all not involved in March - each have ended the season with an upturn in form though.
Reports on Tuesday suggested Chelsea forward Sterling could miss out again in any case, while one player who won’t be involved who was in the squad last time is Brentford striker Ivan Toney.
The one-cap forward has been suspended from all football activities for eight months by the FA.
Bellingham and Saka are the new untouchables in Southgate’s England 4.0
Across Europe, it is a time of new beginnings and new eras, of new players and new managers. That can be the way after major tournaments: disappointments lead to clearouts, international retirements to opportunities, different regimes to a shift in thinking and personnel. Then there is England. While change has been a guiding theme, whether for France or Germany, Spain or Italy, Gareth Southgate’s side have been Europe’s kings of continuity.
Two games have brought one brief debut, for Ivan Toney. Nine of their World Cup quarter-final starting 11 began the first Euro 2024 qualifier. If the broader theme is one of more of the same, but preferably with a different ending featuring the glint of silverware, the fixture list offered precious little scope for experimentation: not when the first game was Italy in Naples. With six points from six, the tried and trusted have passed their test. Southgate was considering his future until the World Cup. England now have added reasons to be glad he stayed on.
Rich Jolly on Southgate’s fourth iteration of England:
Bellingham and Saka are the new untouchables in Southgate’s England 4.0
There is a temptation to glimpse at an England teamsheet and conclude that very little has changed. Actually, quite a bit has
Newcastle striker Callum Wilson set for England recall
Callum Wilson is in line for an England recall as boss Gareth Southgate waits on Jude Bellingham’s fitness.
Newcastle striker Wilson has scored 11 goals since he was overlooked for the European Championship qualifying wins against Italy and Ukraine in March.
On Wednesday Southgate names his squad for the Euro 2024 qualifiers in Malta on June 16 and at home to North Macedonia in Manchester on June 19, with England top of Group C.
Wilson has helped spearhead the Magpies’ top-four charge and they confirmed their return to the Champions League after 20 years with Monday’s 0-0 draw against Leicester.
More here:
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies