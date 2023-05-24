(Getty Images)

Gareth Southgate will today name his England squad for two upcoming fixtures against Malta and North Macedonia.

The Three Lions currently top their Euro 2024 qualifying group, and six further points here will leave them looking well on track to make the tournament having already beaten Italy and Ukraine.

These pair of games in June will effectively mark the end of the men’s season, with no summer tournament and club football coming to an end beforehand, meaning a potentially big chance to impress for some players as the qualification campaign reaches the halfway stage.

Newcastle’s Callum Wilson, Brighton’s Lewis Dunk and Leicester’s James Maddison are all tipped to be included after strong individual ends to the season, despite contrasting form for their clubs.