England squad LIVE: Lee Carsley makes first announcement as interim manager ahead of Nations League fixtures
England make a new start - but will Carsley recall the likes of Raheem Sterling and Marcus Rashford or turn to youth in the first squad of the post Gareth Southgate era?
England enter a new era as interim manager Lee Carsley names his first squad following Gareth Southgate’s eight years in charge.
Southgate stepped down following England’s defeat to Spain in the Euro 2024 final and Carsley has made the step up from the Under-21s to lead the senior side while the Football Association continues to search for a permanent successor.
Carsley will name a squad and speak to the media for the first time this afternoon ahead of next month’s fixtures against the Republic of Ireland and Finland in the Nations League. He is set to take charge of all six Nations League fixtures this autumn.
A new start for England offers a chance to the likes of Raheem Sterling, Marcus Rashford, Jack Grealish and James Maddison to return to the squad after missing out on Euro 2024, but Carsley may opt to turn to youth with an eye on the future - especially after being in charge of the Under-21s side.
Follow all the updates from the England squad announcement, due to take place at 2pm, in the live blog below
Who makes Lee Carsley’s England squad?
Raheem Sterling?
The top scorer for England under Gareth Southgate after Harry Kane, Sterling has not played for the Three Lions since the 2022 World Cup.
Given that he’s been frozen out at Chelsea, with his future uncertain ahead of the transfer deadline, it looks very unlikely that Sterling would return under Carsley.
It’s been 45 days since England lost to Spain in the final of Euro 2024 - and Lee Carsley’s squad is expected to be similar to the one that reached the final in Germany under Gareth Southgate.
It goes without saying that captain Harry Kane will be selected, as well as the spine of the England team from Euro 2024: Jordan Pickford, John Stones, Declan Rice, Phil Foden and Bukayo Saka. Jude Bellingham is a fitness doubt after suffering an injury at Real Madrid.
But we could see plenty of new faces from there...
England interim manager Lee Carsley axes Gareth Southgate’s long-serving analysts
England interim manager Lee Carsley is shaping his backroom staff ahead of his first match in charge of the national side and has let go two of Gareth Southgate’s long-serving analysts.
Mike Baker and Stephen O’Brien were the lead performance analysts under former England boss Southgate but will not have a role in the next senior men’s camp as Carsley has promoted Under-21s analyst James Ryder to work alongside him.
Baker and O’Brien, who are both employed full-time with the Football Association, will not lose their jobs in the analyst department but they are now excluded from the England’s manager’s close circle following eight years working under Southgate.
Who is Lee Carsley? England choose Under-21s boss as interim manager to succeed Gareth Southgate
Lee Carsley has replaced Gareth Southgate to become the next England manager, on an interim basis.
Southgate stepped down after the crushing defeat to Spain in the final of Euro 2024 and speculation immediately spread with the FA assessing a number of options and initially eager to make a quick appointment before choosing to take their time to ensure the correct decison.
It means that a few weeks after that final loss in Germany, Carsley – the England Under-21 manager – has been put in charge for the Three Lions’ upcoming Nations League matches and is perhaps the surprise candidate to take the role permanently.
The Under-21s manager has been handed the senior role on an interim basis after turning down the chance to become the Republic of Ireland boss
Interim boss Lee Carsley ponders first squad selection as England enter new era
Lee Carsley has plenty to ponder ahead of selecting his first England squad as interim manager on Thursday.
The Euro 2024 runners-up are entering a new era after Gareth Southgate called time on his eight-year reign following July’s deflating final defeat to Spain.
The Football Association’s recruitment process for his permanent successor continues, leading England Under-21s boss Carsley to be temporarily promoted to oversee the senior team.
The 50-year-old will speak to the media on Thursday for the first time since taking the reins, when he names his squad for September’s Nations League fixtures against the Republic of Ireland and Finland.
Carsley has been lined up to lead England in all six autumn internationals and announces his first selection just 46 days after the Euro 2024 final and 20 days after being placed in charge.
The 50-year-old will speak to the media on Thursday for the first time since taking the senior reins earlier this month.
