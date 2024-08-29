✕ Close Lee Carsley announced as England's interim manager

England enter a new era as interim manager Lee Carsley names his first squad following Gareth Southgate’s eight years in charge.

Southgate stepped down following England’s defeat to Spain in the Euro 2024 final and Carsley has made the step up from the Under-21s to lead the senior side while the Football Association continues to search for a permanent successor.

Carsley will name a squad and speak to the media for the first time this afternoon ahead of next month’s fixtures against the Republic of Ireland and Finland in the Nations League. He is set to take charge of all six Nations League fixtures this autumn.

A new start for England offers a chance to the likes of Raheem Sterling, Marcus Rashford, Jack Grealish and James Maddison to return to the squad after missing out on Euro 2024, but Carsley may opt to turn to youth with an eye on the future - especially after being in charge of the Under-21s side.

Follow all the updates from the England squad announcement, due to take place at 2pm, in the live blog below