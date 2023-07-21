Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

England begin their Women’s World Cup 2023 campaign against Haiti on Saturday.

Haiti are playing in their first World Cup and face a major challenge against Sarina Wiegman’s European champions England, as well as Denmark and China, who meet later in Perth in the other Group D clash.

England are one of the most fancied teams at the tournament, along with double-reigning champions USA and Spain, though Wiegman is contending with a squad depleted by several key injuries.

This match takes place at Brisbane Stadium and kick-off is at 7.30pm local time (10.30am in the UK).

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch England’s first 2023 World Cup match.

How can I watch the Women’s World Cup?

For UK viewers, every game will be available to watch on the BBC and ITV.

For the BBC, there will be live coverage on television as well as the BBC Sport website with live audio commentary available on BBC Radio 5 Live, 5 Sports Extra and the BBC Sounds app.

For ITV, live coverage will be available on television as well as online via ITVX.

At present, the BBC and ITV have only announced the schedule for the group stages, although the BBC have said they will broadcast both semi-finals with the final available on both channels.

When can I watch England?

England play their first match of the World Cup against Haiti in Group D on 22 July. The game starts at 10:30am BST and will be shown on ITV 1.

On 28 July, England play Denmark with kick-off at 9:30am BST and the game broadcast on the BBC.

England’s final group-stage fixture is against China on Tuesday 1 August and will be shown on ITV with the match starting at 12pm BST.

Should England make it through to the round of 16, their fixture will be shown live on the BBC.

