Is England U21 vs Spain U21 on TV? How to watch European Championship quarter-final
Lee Carsley’s side take on Spain in the last-eight of the U21s European Championship
England’s U21 side face Spain in the quarter-finals of the European Championship tonight in a rematch of the 2023 final.
Lee Carsley’s side lost 2-1 to Germany in their final match of the group stages last time out, and head into this contest as slight underdogs.
And if they want to retain the trophy they won so dramatically two years ago, they will have to beat a talented Spain side who are yet to lose so far in the tournament.
A 1-1 draw with Italy last time out was enough to give La Roja top spot in Group A, and the reward for that is an intriguing tie against Carsley’s Young Lions.
Here's everything you need to know ahead of the match:
When and where is England U21 vs Spain U21?
The match will kick off at 8pm BST on Saturday, 21 June in Trnava, Slovakia.
It will take place at the at the Anton Malatinský stadium, which is home to local side Spartak Trnava and has a capacity of around 19,200.
How can I watch it?
Viewers in the UK can watch the match for free on Channel 4, with coverage starting at 7.15pm. Subscribers can also stream the action online via Channel 4 On Demand.
Team news
For Spain, defender Marc Pubill is a doubt after coming off against Italy with an injury, and he could be replaced by Eric Garcia, with Barcelona’s Gerard Martin replacing him at left-back.
Barcelona’s Pablo Torre could come in to the starting line-up ahead of Alberto Moleiro, while Valencia’s Javi Guerra will hope to earn a place over Mikel Jauregizar or Pablo Marin.
Jesus Rodriguez will hope to keep his wing place after scoring against Italy, with Raul Moro and Roberto Fernandez potentially completing the forward line as they did against the Azzurri.
For England, Birmingham’s Jay Stansfield will be hoping to make the starting line-up ahead of Jonathan Rowe, while James McAtee could come in for Harvey Elliott in attacking midfield.
Tino Livramento could come in for Jack Hinshelwood at right-back, while Tyler Morton will hope to make an appearance in midfield.
Predicted line-ups
Spain XI: Cunat; Pubill, Marin, Herzog, Garcia; Jauregizar, Marin; Moro, Torre, Rodriguez; Fernandez.
England XI: Beadle; Livramento, Cresswell, Quansah, Iling-Junior; Anderson, Scott; Nwaneri, Elliott, Hutchinson; Rowe.
Odds
Spain win - 5/4
Draw - 12/5
England win - 21/10
