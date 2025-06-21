Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

England’s U21 side face Spain in the quarter-finals of the European Championship tonight in a rematch of the 2023 final.

Lee Carsley’s side lost 2-1 to Germany in their final match of the group stages last time out, and head into this contest as slight underdogs.

And if they want to retain the trophy they won so dramatically two years ago, they will have to beat a talented Spain side who are yet to lose so far in the tournament.

A 1-1 draw with Italy last time out was enough to give La Roja top spot in Group A, and the reward for that is an intriguing tie against Carsley’s Young Lions.

Here's everything you need to know ahead of the match:

When and where is England U21 vs Spain U21?

The match will kick off at 8pm BST on Saturday, 21 June in Trnava, Slovakia.

It will take place at the at the Anton Malatinský stadium, which is home to local side Spartak Trnava and has a capacity of around 19,200.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the UK can watch the match for free on Channel 4, with coverage starting at 7.15pm. Subscribers can also stream the action online via Channel 4 On Demand.

Team news

For Spain, defender Marc Pubill is a doubt after coming off against Italy with an injury, and he could be replaced by Eric Garcia, with Barcelona’s Gerard Martin replacing him at left-back.

Barcelona’s Pablo Torre could come in to the starting line-up ahead of Alberto Moleiro, while Valencia’s Javi Guerra will hope to earn a place over Mikel Jauregizar or Pablo Marin.

Jesus Rodriguez will hope to keep his wing place after scoring against Italy, with Raul Moro and Roberto Fernandez potentially completing the forward line as they did against the Azzurri.

Get 4 months free with ExpressVPN Servers in 105 Countries

Superior Speeds

For England, Birmingham’s Jay Stansfield will be hoping to make the starting line-up ahead of Jonathan Rowe, while James McAtee could come in for Harvey Elliott in attacking midfield.

Tino Livramento could come in for Jack Hinshelwood at right-back, while Tyler Morton will hope to make an appearance in midfield.

Predicted line-ups

Spain XI: Cunat; Pubill, Marin, Herzog, Garcia; Jauregizar, Marin; Moro, Torre, Rodriguez; Fernandez.

England XI: Beadle; Livramento, Cresswell, Quansah, Iling-Junior; Anderson, Scott; Nwaneri, Elliott, Hutchinson; Rowe.

