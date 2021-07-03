England v Ukraine: Tell us your predicted score for the Euro 2020 quarter final clash

England face Ukraine in their Euro 2020 quarter-final clash at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome tonight (3 July).

The Three Lions saw off old foes Germany on Tuesday night at Wembley to reach the last eight and – with the semi-finals and final back at Wembley – will be aiming to keep progressing into the business end of the competition.

What are the factors affecting England’s likely line up?

Harry Maguire, Kalvin Phillips, Declan Rice and Phil Foden risk being suspended for a possible semi-final clash against Denmark or the Czech Republic at Wembley, if they pick up a caution at the Stadio Olimpico on Saturday night. Gareth Southgate will not take the bookings into account.

Bookings are wiped after the quarter-final stage and Roma manager Jose Mourinho said the quartet should be rested against Ukraine on Saturday to avoid any suspension for the semi-final.

But Southgate, who left Foden out of the squad for the final group-stage game – a 1-0 win over the Czech Republic – to avoid a potential ban, said he had no intention of following suit against Ukraine.

“No. I don’t really understand that rationale,” he replied when asked if the four bookings would affect his team selection.

What about the potential score?

The Three Lions secured their place in the tournament last eight with a famous victory over Germany in the last 16. The victory, courtesy of second-half goals from Raheem Sterling and Harry Kane, was their first over their old rivals in a knockout game for 55 years and their first in any competitive game against them for nearly two decades.

Gareth Southgate‘s side are the only remaining team in the competition yet to concede a goal having topped Group D thanks to 1-0 wins over Croatia and Czech Republic and a goalless draw with Scotland.

Now they face Ukraine, who qualified for the knockout phase as one of the four best third-placed teams behind the Netherlands and Austria in Group C. Andriy Shevchenko’s side had Sweden to thank for beating Poland in their final group game to ensure that, only to then go on to knock them out in the last-16. The match in Glasgow looked destined to go to penalties only for substitute Artem Dovbyk to head home to win it with almost the last action of the game in extra-time.

